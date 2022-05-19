With new HR-V and SUV from Civic, Honda goes after Jeep and Toyota

As soon as SUVs started to stand out in Brazil, the Honda presented the HR-V. The utility appeared as a prototype at the 2014 São Paulo Auto Show, and arrived in stores in early 2015, when the Brazilian market had few SUVs. That is, the Japanese brand anticipated the trend, and launched its utility vehicle even before the Jeep start selling the renegade. Result: the HR-V was the market leader in its first two years.

Then came a new adversary, the Jeep Compass. And, as of 2016, new SUVs have not stopped arriving in the country. From being a pioneer, Honda was slow to move, and gave space for competitors to win the segment. But that will change again. The automaker finally will launch the new generation of HR-V in Brazil. And, for 2023, it prepares to launch the ZR-V.

National production?

It is the unprecedented SUV made on the basis of new generation civic and made to compete directly with the Toyota Corolla Cross. Even the utility will be flex hybrid and comes to end once and for all the reign of the Jeep Compass in the category. Last week, the brand unveiled new models in China, and then presented the ZR-V e:HEV in Europe.

In Brazil, for now, the Japanese brand only confirmed that it will launch a new SUV. However, most likely the model is also called ZR-V around here. Likewise, it is possible to have its national production at the Itirapina (SP) plant, where the new city line. Otherwise, the utility will hardly fight for the leadership of the category.

flex hybrid

In the announcement to Europeans, Honda says that the ZR-V will be positioned between the new HR-V and the CR-V – which had the first images revealed. Because the strategy will be strictly the same in Brazil. That is, the “Civic SUV” will be slightly larger than the HR-V, with up to five seats and a trunk closer to the 498 liters of the Volkswagen Taos.

But your trump card will be the e:HEV hybrid system. He debuted here with the hybrid accord, and is in the new generation of Civic, confirmed for the last quarter. The set features the 2.0-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine capable of generating 145 hp and 17.8 mkgf of maximum torque. It works in combination with an electric motor, a battery and the e-CVT gearbox.

Honda ZR-V will have panel almost the same as the new HR-V (Honda/Disclosure)

The expectation remains for the “tropicalization” of the hybrid system, which will be flexible, as in the Corolla Cross. If this is confirmed, the Honda ZR-V will already arrive with average consumption and emissions levels that will be mandatory from 2025, when the Proconve L8the next phase of the Vehicle Emissions Control Program.

But, bringing the ZR-V to the Brazilian reality, it is expected that the SUV will have a combustion engine option. Thus, the model should come with the well-known 1.5 turbo, which will gain a flexible version when the new HR-V arrives. With the conversion, it should reach 178 hp of power, that is, tailored to compete with the Compass 1.3 turbo.

New HR-V starts offensive in August

About two months after launch, the new Honda HR-V already has a hotsite in Brazil for those interested to register. The page brings a shaded image of the front of the compact SUV and a form that asks for name, e-mail, CPF and cell phone number for those who want to “follow all the news” of the New HR-V.

The new generation of the SUV debuts in August, with production in Itirapina. The previous generation model ended production in early 2022, when Honda then completed the migration of car production from the Sumaré unit to the new factory in the interior of São Paulo.

