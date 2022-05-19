Withdrawal with Pix is ​​already a reality at ATMs; see how to do

Since announcing the creation of Pix, the Central Bank has been releasing new features for its payment system. one of them is the Pix Withdrawala modality available since November last year, but still not very successful among consumers.

With Pix Saque, the user can withdraw money at any terminal offering the service, such as ATMs at any bank. For this, it is enough for the company responsible for the terminal to enable this option.

Withdrawal request must be made in the bank app first. Then just go to the ATM, select the option and read the QR Code generated with the cell phone camera. It is not necessary to insert the card, not even to be a customer of the bank that owns the machine.

The BC sets limits for this type of operation, with up to eight free withdrawals per month being allowed for individuals. As for the value, it is possible to withdraw up to BRL 500 between 6:00 am and 7:59 pm, and up to BRL 100 between 8:00 pm and 5:59 am.

Points to cash out with Pix

The service points for using Pix Saque are available for consultation on the Central Bank’s website, which collects information from the institutions themselves.

Another possibility is to access the mapapix.com.br portal, created by the Brazilian Association of Fintechs (ABFintechs) in partnership with Pay Ventures. On the platform, enter your location to check the nearest establishments that offer the service.