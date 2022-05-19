Worker may use up to 50% of FGTS in Eletrobras privatization fund; understand | Economy

Workers from any sector who have funds in the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) may use up to 50% of this balance to buy Eletrobras shares in the company’s privatization process.

The purchase will take place through the so-called “privatization mutual funds”, a device created in the 2000s and already used by the government in the sale of securities from other state-owned companies.

In March, Caixa Econômica Federal published procedures and rules for the use of funds for workers interested in participating in any privatization offer authorized under the National Privatization Program (PND).

The privatization of Eletrobras was approved this Wednesday (18) by the Federal Audit Court (TCU). In addition to the state-owned energy company, the economic team also plans to privatize the Post Office this year.

The use of the FGTS in privatizations has already occurred on three occasions: Petrobras, in 2000; Rio Doce Valley, 2002; and Petrobras again, in 2010. Mutual funds are managed by financial institutions.

In the process of privatization of Eletrobras, a ceiling of R$ 6 billion was established for the global use of FGTS resources in the purchase of shares in the public offering. If applications exceed this ceiling, an apportionment will be made.

Privatization funds can be an alternative for workers looking to improve the performance of their resources. However, there is no guarantee that this will happen. By law, the FGTS has a yield of 3% per year.

In recent years, however, workers have also received part of the Guarantee Fund’s profits, which result from interest charged on loans for infrastructure, sanitation and home ownership projects. The distribution improved the return on funds deposited in the fund.

In 2020, with the distribution to workers of the FGTS profit, the income was 4.52%. In 2019, considering the additional profit distribution, the yield was 4.90%. In 2018, it reached 6.18%.

According to an analysis by XP, it paid off to have invested in portfolio diversification with FGTS funds in previous operations (Petrobras and Vale do Rio Doce).

“Investors who left their funds invested only in the FGTS had a return of 136.09% [2002 a 2022]. For the investor who invested in a simulated FMP of Vale da Rio Doce, one of the options offered on the market, the return was 2,235.13%. For the investor who put resources in the simulated Petrobras fund, another option offered to the market, it had a return of 649.36% in the same period”, informed the brokerage.

According to the rules, the worker’s participation in privatization mutual funds, with FGTS resources, may occur individually or through an Investment Club (CI-FGTS) managed by an institution authorized by the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) .

“If there is prior retention/blocking of part or all of the balance of the worker’s linked account, the amount available for FMP application will be limited to the remaining available resource”, explained Caixa.

by the rules, the worker may authorize, through the application of the FGTSthe institution that manages the privatization mutual fund to consult the balance and request the reserve, and debit, of part of the balance of its account FGTS for privatizations.

“Only after twelve months from the date of application can there be retraction with consequent return on investment to the FGTS”, informed Caixa. For this to occur, the request will be made by the holder of the account linked to the administrator of the FMP-FGTS or CI-FGTS.

For the use of the FGTS in the acquisition of a home that is ready or under construction, in the payment of part of the installments and in the amortization or extraordinary settlement of the outstanding balance of financing from the Housing Finance System (SFH), the return of the amounts invested in FMP-FGTS may be total or partial.

Financial institutions that manage privatization mutual funds, in turn, must offer workers:

consultation of the worker’s balance available for investment in FMP;

registration of the FMP Application Worker Request;

Operation Regularization record;

Value Blocking information from the Linked Accounts.

Privatization of Eletrobras

The provisional measure that enables the privatization of Eletrobras was sanctioned in July last year by President Jair Bolsonaro.

The expectation is that the sale of the shareholding control can yield R$ 100 billion to the public coffers. At the end of February, Eletrobras shareholders authorized the process in an Extraordinary General Meeting.

With privatization, the government would no longer be the majority partner in the company. Today, he holds more than 60% of these shares, and the goal is to keep 45%.

The government intends to transform Eletrobras into a “corporation”, a private company with no defined controller. A similar model was adopted in the privatization of Embraer.

According to the government, privatization will restore the company’s investment capacity in energy generation and transmission and may reduce the electricity bill.

Entities in the sector, however, claim that the bill will be more expensive, because deputies and senators have included in the text measures that generate costs to be paid by consumers.