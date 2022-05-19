Worldwide mysterious hepatitis cases rise to 429, says WHO

Increase was 81 cases compared to the last week

The number of cases of acute childhood hepatitis of unknown origin rose to 429, according to a report released this Tuesday (17) by the World Health Organization (WHO). According to the entity, the increase was 81 cases in just one week.

According to the WHO, six patients died and 26 needed transplants. The cases took place in 22 countries, most of them in Europe. The balance also indicates that in only 12 countries (including the United States, Spain, Israel and the United Kingdom) there were more than five cases. Another 40 cases are awaiting confirmation.

The entity also revealed that three out of four affected children are under 5 years of age, and that 15% of patients needed care in Intensive Care Units.

The first 10 cases of this acute hepatitis were reported by the UK to the WHO on 5 April, in previously healthy children under 10 years of age.

Currently, there is a suspicion that the cases may be linked to an adenovirus, although this pathogen has not, until now, been normally linked to cases of acute hepatitis.

