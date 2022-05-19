Xanddy celebrates the graduation of his son, Victor Alexandre: “Proud for all of us”

On social media, singer Xanddy showed some photos of the celebration of his son’s graduation and celebrated the conquest of the heir

Xanddy (42) used social media to celebrate her son’s graduation, Victor Alexandre (18).

In his profile on Instagram, the lead singer of Harmony of Samba shared some photos in which the family appears together to celebrate the achievement of the heir and congratulated him.

“Go on, son… Represent. You are a beautiful example, a pride for all of us. Sincere, honest, dedicated and dreamer. Congratulations, son. Although you are almost taking care of us lol, we are here for everything you need , it saw?”began the artist.

Then Xanddy declared himself to Victor and wished him success in the new phase of the young man’s life. “May this new stage of your life be light, happy and full of victories. May the Lord Jesus guide you, may your choices be the best and may you conquer all your goals. We love you beyond infinity“, finished.

In addition to the singer Carla Perez (44) also celebrated her son’s graduation. On social media, the dancer shared photos with Victor Alexandre, her daughter-in-law and goddaughter, all of whom graduated from high school and celebrated their achievement.

“[…] How God is so wonderful with us. All parents dream of this moment. Congratulations to all the students who left school to start this new stage of life. Go to college. Fly high! May God bless and keep our beloved young people”she wrote.

