Zenfone 7 and 7 Pro finally receive Android 12 update

Originally announced in mid-2020, the Zenfone 7 and 7 Pro smartphones have not yet been forgotten by Asus. Proof of this is that the duo has just received the long-awaited Android 12 update.

According to information, the update firmware has version number version 31.0210.0210.250 for both models. It is worth noting that it refers to the Zenfone 7 (ZS670KS) and Zenfone 7 Pro (ZS671KS) models. In addition, the novelty arrives via OTA (over-the-air) and Asus is releasing this gradually.

We still don’t have any reports about any users who received this update in Brazil. In any case, anyone who owns one of these smartphones will be able to manually check their availability. First, go to the “Settings” menu and search for “System”. Then tap on “System Updates” and wait to see if there is a new version available.

About the news, the Zenfone 7 and 7 Pro flagships now receive improvements in the Asus interface apps and improvements in the “Quick Settings” panel. There is also a new system loading animation, notification tray and volume panel with new Android design.

Key Features – Zenfone 7 and Zenfone 7 Pro:

  • Screens: 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED with 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate.
  • Processor: Snapdragon 865 (Zenfone 7) and Snapdragon 865 Plus (Zenfone 7 Pro)
  • RAM: 6GB/8GB (Zenfone 7) / 8GB (Zenfone 7 Pro)
  • Native Storage: 128GB (Zenfone 7) / 256GB (Zenfone 7 Pro)
  • Back camera: triple: 64 + 12 + 8 megapixels (main, ultrawide, telephoto)
  • Frontal camera:
  • Drums: 5,000mAh, wired charging at 30W
  • System: android 10
  • Others: Fingerprint sensors on the side, facial recognition, dual SIM support, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 and NFC.

