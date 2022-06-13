5 movies with Chris Evans to celebrate his birthday

Chris Evansthe birthday boy of the day (13), became an icon of heroes. First, it gave life to Human Torch in the first version blockbuster in Fantastic Four (2005). However, recognition came after Captain America: The First Avenger (2011). Thus, he joined the MCU and interpreted Steve Rogers for years. After all, no wonder he was one of the leaders of the group. Avengers at the movies. Therefore, to celebrate its 41st birthday, we have prepared a list of the 5 best films with Chris Evans.

The 5 best movies with Chris Evans

Even if it is recognized by the films of the Marvel, Chris Evans played several roles throughout his career. So, let’s look back at some of the most memorable out of MCU. Let’s go to the list with the best movies with Chris Evans in the cast:

1. Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (Amazon Prime Video/Rental)

2010 ‧ Action/Romance ‧ 1h 52m

To start the list of the best films with Chris Evans, the film directed by Edgar Wright is a cultural icon geek. Based on the comics Scott Pilgrimwritten by Brian O’Malley, the film shows an epic of teenage love. So Scott Pilgrim (Michael Cera) has to face all seven of his new crush’s exes, Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead).

2. Express of Tomorrow (Looke)

2013 ‧ Science Fiction ‧ 2h 6m

O Tomorrow’s Express marked the director’s debut Bong Joon-ho in English-language cinema. Years before winning the Oscar for Parasite (2019), the filmmaker brought a science fiction film starring Chris Evans.

In the plot, the attempt to end global warming has failed catastrophically. Thus, a new Ice Age was formed on Earth. The survivors therefore lived aboard a train called snowpierce. The film originated the series of the same name by Netflix.

3. The Iceman (Amazon Prime Video)

2012 ‧ Crime/Thriller ‧ 1h 46m

In short, O Ice Man is a biographical film that tells the story of Richard Kuklinski. In the film, a seemingly ordinary family man, played by Michael Shannonprovides services to the mafia.

The cast of the film is starred. In addition to Chris Evans and Shannon, the ice man count with Ray Liotta, Winona Ryder, James Franco and David Schwimmer. So, we can say that, really, the cast is the best the film can offer.

4. A Bond of Love (Star+)

2017 ‧ Drama/Comedy Drama ‧ 1h 41m

The long directed by Marc Webb is considered one of the best films with Chris Evans. In A Bond of Lovethe actor lives Frank Adlera single man raising his prodigy niece, Mary (Mckenna Grace).

However, Frank and Mary need to separate after the girl’s mother’s decision. The film was very well received by critics, although it presents a somewhat predictable premise. The performances stood out the most.

5. Between Knives and Secrets (Amazon Prime Video/Rental)

2019 ‧ Mystery/Comedy ‧ 2h 10m

Finally in the list of the best films with Chris Evans, Between Knives and Secrets revolves around the detective blanc (Daniel Craig). He is assigned to the investigation of the death of a famous crime novelist who has just turned 85.

In an investigative tone, the film shows that both family members and house staff can be considered suspects. Thus, the figure of Chris Evans like a suspect. In fact, this is perhaps the actor’s best film outside the MCU.

Did you like the list of the best movies with Chris Evans? Check out other lists:

