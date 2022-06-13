5 Technological Inventions That Changed the World | technoblog

technoblog Remember the story of 5 technological inventions

In everyday life, we use various technologies that, often, we do not even realize how important they are for us and for society as a whole. Over the years, the industry has explored several solutions to turn common products, such as cell phones that only make calls and send SMS, into modern and elegant devices. Below, we show you five technological inventions that have changed the world and that, in one way or another, impact our lives and even our personal relationships.

5. Personal computers

The world’s first personal computers appeared in the 1970s. Guess which company pioneered this industry? If you said Apple, congratulations! The Cupertino giant (which wasn’t a “giant” at the time) introduced the Apple I in 1976, fully assembled by hand with a small keyboard. However, he was still very limited.

A year later, the company made the Apple II official, considered one of the first personal computers aimed at the general public, as it sold more than 6 million units. Apple also released the Lisa (1983) and the Macintosh (1984), the first to use a mouse and a graphical interface with folders, menus and the desktop.

Technology has evolved and so have computers, being able to be used for work, study or leisure, including games with state-of-the-art graphics. Several manufacturers are in this market and compete with each other to attract more customers, whether offering hardware components or compact and elegant notebooks.

Therefore, there is no denying that personal computers have impacted and changed the way society lives, works and communicates.

4. Internet

Perhaps the internet is the technological invention that has changed the world the most. The world wide web has made it possible to create and discover many things, not only in the technology sector.

Built in 1969, ARPANET (Advanced Research Projects Agency Network) was the first computer network. Contrary to what it is today, it did not allow access to websites or other online content. In fact, the intention was to transmit classified military information and to link the research departments of the United States.

Thanks to ARPANET and other networks, it was possible to develop this technology and change its initial purpose, allowing a large mass to have access to what we now know as the internet. In the 2000s, for example, the connection was established through a telephone number, the famous dial-up internet. Fortunately, we already have broadband, which guarantees fast and interference-free access, especially in fiber optic networks.

Analyzing all the development, it is possible to conclude that the internet had, has and will still have an important role in the world. After all, if we stop to think about it, basically everything revolves around it: distance communication, streaming platforms, online games, banking, social networks and much more. In other words, this technology revolutionized every sector of the industry, something that reflected (and reflects) positively in the lives of billions of people.

3. Streaming

Anyone who lived in the 1980s, 1990s and early 2000s must remember that watching movies was not an easy task. Basically there were two options: go to the cinema itself or rent a title at the video store.

Choosing this last option, in addition to having to go to the location, you had a deadline to return the cassette tape and, if you delayed delivery or did not return it rewound, the owner used to apply a kind of fine.

When it came to listening to music, people had to resort to physical media (CD), whether using a player, the late Sony Discman or, in the case of the more fortunate, the first version of the iPod, which hit the market in 2001. Of course, there were other media, like vinyl records, but then we’re going back too far.

Even in the most modern options, such as the iPod, the user still had a certain amount of work to do, as it was necessary to transfer the songs from the computer to the device or, in newer versions, to pay to acquire them.

However, thanks to streaming services, we can enjoy thousands of movies and series directly from the comfort of our own home. As much as it is necessary to pay some amount, the convenience and the possibility of seeing a title as many times as we want already counts a lot. The same goes for music platforms, which have eliminated the need to buy CDs, delivering a massive catalog of artists and bands at the touch of a button.

Streaming also involves gaming. In the past, a friend could only see you playing if it was at your house. These days, there are several platforms that allow you to start a live broadcast in a few minutes, whether on PC or console. Thus, it is possible to show people your skills or progress in a game and, depending on the popularity, even profit from it.

This technology also brought the possibility of playing famous titles directly in the cloud, without having to have a console. Companies like Microsoft and Nvidia, for example, already deliver services in which you rent a virtual machine to run state-of-the-art games on simpler cell phones and computers.

2. Social networks

Before social networks, to meet new people, whether looking for a serious relationship or just friendship, we needed to frequent busy places or have friends in common.

When a link was created, you were able to communicate in two ways: voice calls or SMS. Usually, the first option was the most used, as cell phones that sent messages in the 1990s and 2000s cost a small “fortune”. On the other hand, calls could be made from any payphone or landline, which, despite not being accessible, was more common.

Social media has changed (and facilitated) the way we communicate. Today, there are several applications that allow you to send messages to friends and family in a matter of seconds. And not only that, we can also make free voice and video calls to people anywhere in the world.

In addition to improving communication, these platforms also deliver tools that streamline the work of companies and content creators, and can be used to gain popularity and generate revenue. In other words, social networks have eliminated barriers to provide direct and clear access to other people, facilitating interaction and even bringing the possibility of being a work tool.

1. Smartphones

In 1947, Bell Labs, Nokia’s industrial research company, created the first cell phone prototypes. A few years later, more precisely in 1955, Leonid Kupriyanovich, an engineer from the Soviet Union, presented the first functional cell phone, which had a range of 1.5 kilometers. It even launched an improved version in 1961 with a range of over 30 kilometers.

However, it was in 1973 that these devices began to gain fame. In a project led by Martin Cooper, Motorola presented and made the first call of a cell phone, the DynaTAC 8000. This model was a milestone in the history of the first generation of 1G devices, being one of the main responsible for the evolutions that would follow. .

In the 1990s and early 2000s, Nokia managed to be the leading manufacturer of cell phones, but they were still limited. This situation has changed over time as new models have hit the market with various enhancements and smart functions such as music playback, camera and high storage capacity. The Nokia N95, for example, was one of the Finnish brand’s biggest successes.

Most companies launched cell phones with a physical keyboard, as this idea was successful at the time. However, Apple decided to go another way and made the iPhone official in 2007. Considered the first modern smartphone, this device had only one physical button, a 3.5-inch multi-touch screen, a two-megapixel camera and versions up to 16 GB.

Several manufacturers entered the mobile market, presenting smartphones with different designs, such as the Galaxy Z Flip 3, or simpler models aimed at the less demanding public. Regardless of the option chosen, consumers can take home a device capable of connecting to the internet, playing music on streaming services, playing games in their spare time, taking pictures and much more.

Therefore, it is undeniable that the invention of cell phones and, later, smartphones, revolutionized the industry as a whole. After all, in addition to being used for common day-to-day tasks, these devices still play an important role in several areas, such as transport via app and delivery platforms, for example.