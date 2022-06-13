6 ‘Secret’ Functions Coming to Your iPhone You Should Know | Operational systems

iOS 16, the iPhone operating system update, had news recently announced at WWDC 22, but not all of the revealed features received due attention. New practical commands for Siri and an unprecedented fitness app, for example, should arrive with the update, but ended up being overshadowed by the presentation of new options for customizing the lock screen and improvements to the notification system. Next, learn more under-reported features that will come with the iOS upgrade and that may be useful for iPhone users.

READ: iOS 16: 7 cool features coming to your iPhone with the update

1 of 4 — Photo: Playback/Apple — Photo: Playback/Apple

iPhone stuck on apple screen: how to solve? Check it out on the TechTudo Forum.

1. Blur the ‘Home Screen’, not just the lock screen

The changes to the lock screen are some of the main new features of iOS 16, as they will provide more customization to smartphones. Among the new possibilities of the tool is the background blur, which can be activated with the option “Blur readability”. The novelty, however, is not exclusive to the lockscreen: it can also be activated from the Home Screen, which will create a depth effect and guarantee more visibility to apps, folders and widgets.

2 of 4 iOS 16, Apple’s operating system, will allow a number of customizations to the Lockscreen and Home Screen. — Photo: Reproduction/WWDC 22 iOS 16, Apple’s operating system, will allow a series of customizations on the Lockscreen and the Home Screen. — Photo: Reproduction/WWDC 22

two. iOS 16 will be able to detect duplicate contacts

To avoid messy contact lists, iOS 16 will now send alerts about duplicates in the address book — that is, phone numbers saved more than once — either accidentally or by switching chip, for example. The system will offer the user the option to delete these contacts, which is not the case in previous versions and avoids confusion and disorganization in the stored contacts.

3. Lock photo gallery albums

Recently deleted photo albums or pictures from iPhone will be more protected from prying eyes with iOs 16, as Apple now has more security for files. With the update, it will be possible to protect them with Face ID, Touch ID or password, which ensures that only the owner can access them.

In previous versions of the system, it was already possible to hide the most private albums in the gallery. However, it was still possible for anyone using the device to view the images. The new update guarantees an extra layer of protection without the user having to resort to other apps.

3 of 4 New options for the photo gallery promise to make access more secure and private — Photo: Reproduction/WWDC 22 New options for the photo gallery promise to make access more secure and private — Photo: Reproduction/WWDC 22

4. Hang up voice calls via the Crab

The practicality of Siri, Apple’s intelligent virtual assistant, will now also be able to help end calls and voice and FaceTime calls – which was not possible in previous updates. The new feature will integrate the iPhone’s accessibility package, and, to use it, the user will only need to activate the command “Hey Siri, turn off”.

5. iOS will ask for permission to “copy and paste” from one app to another

The update will bring one more security feature to users: a request for authorization to copy and paste content from one application to another. Previously, only a pop-up was displayed with the warning that information was being exchanged, but the new update will now require permission to access the clipboard before pasting texts, images and the like between apps.

The new feature brings even more security when using the smartphone, as it prevents the owner from having their data accessed without permission by apps.

6. Disable volume button as call ending.

The option to use the side volume button to hang up a call is very practical and can be useful in many situations, but there are those who complain of accidentally pressing it. Therefore, the iOs 16 update will have the option to disable this functionality in the phone’s settings. This new measure should avoid inconveniences that may arise when ending important calls accidentally, for example.

4 of 4 Volume button can hang up calls – but with iOS 16, this can only be done with authorization — Photo: TechTudo Volume button can hang up calls – but with iOS 16, this can only be done with authorization — Photo: TechTudo

See too: NEW iOS 16 – What’s New, Compatible iPhones and All the Details!