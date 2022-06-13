7 smartphones that emit the most radiation; check if yours is on the list

The smartphone is an item that is part of people’s daily lives and many already spend a lot of time in front of screens, so science continues to try to identify whether excessive use is bad for health.

The metals present in cell phones promote heating that causes the emission of radiation. This phenomenon can alter human metabolism, causing mutations and diseases. To date, no researcher has obtained a positive or negative result in the observations.

However, regulatory agencies around the world have issued a warning to companies to control the radioactivity of their products. Therefore, a Specific Absorption Rate was defined. According to Blue Angel 2 watts/kg is the limit for not causing damage to health.

STADIA has created a list of the most radioactive smartphones ever

  1. Motorola Edge – 1.79 watts/kg
  2. Axon 11 5G – 1.59 watts/kg
  3. One Plus 6T – 1.55 / kg
  4. Sony Xperia XA2 – 141 watts/kg
  5. Google Pixel XL/3a XL and Pixel 4A – 1.37 watts/kg
  6. Oppo Reno 5G – 1.37 watts/kg
  7. Sony Xpera XZ1 Compact – 1.36 watts/kg

Gabriela Stahler

Journalist and Technician in Administration. She has been working in writing and digital marketing for 8 years, having worked in software companies, communication agencies and universities.

