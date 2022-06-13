8 GOOD Nubank tips that really help increase your card limit

The famous and beloved credit card Nubankthat purple color that everyone wants to have, is one of the most used by Brazilians, as the digital bank is recognized for its excellent service and diverse features. All this popularity is mainly because it is easy to ask for and does not charge any kind of annuity.

What happens in many cases is that when the card limit is released to the future user, he is not satisfied with the number that is granted, although the fintech use a type of technology that relies on algorithms to establish the optimal and allowable threshold for each customer. But what does that mean anyway?

All this means that all people who have a good score, better financial conditions and greater purchasing power will easily get a much higher credit limit. attractive than the others.

But to the delight of many who have reached this information, there are even some tips, released by Nubank itself, that can help them increase their credit card limit. So if you are one of the customers who is not satisfied with the amount released initially, stay tuned.

Here are some tips that will help you leverage your Nubank card limit

Find out now which suggestions you need to follow if you want to increase your purchasing power.

Set the invoice payment date according to the day you receive your salary;

Take care not to delay paying your bills and invoices;

If possible, pay before the due date or on the day in question;

Never pay your bill in installments, as this activates revolving credit, so you can end up getting lost in your bills;

Always update your Nubank account with the current values ​​of your monthly income;

Try to use your Nubank credit card frequently. The more you use it on a daily basis, the faster your limit will increase;

And even though you should use your credit card a lot, be careful not to get close to the limit or even go over it, as it won’t take you well;

Don’t have big debts.

These tips can help you quickly increase your credit card limit, especially Nubank’s, but another thing that can also be very useful is not having the “dirty” name in the main credit protection agencies, such as the case of Serasa and SPC.

And why not? Well, when a person is negative, the score her decreases quickly, which makes it much more difficult to reach a higher threshold.