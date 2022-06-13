ABC x Mirassol: probable lineups, absences and match refereeing | Brazilian Series C

Alvinegro plays at home, with the support of the fans, and can steal the leadership of the São Paulo team. For that, you need to win, knowing that it is a very tough match. Striker Kelvin, with his bags ready to play Serie A for Atlético-GO, should make his farewell this Sunday. There is also the expectation that Wallyson will be listed again after being away for four games.

Leader of the competition with 20 points, Mirassol has not lost for three games and in the last round beat Brasil de Pelotas away from home. As it is a direct confrontation that can cost leadership, Leão does not want to lose at all and more than that, for coach Ricardo Catalá, he does not want to give up the team’s DNA and seek victory, even in opposing territory. .

ABC – Coach: Fernando Marchiori

ABC had a quiet week despite the announcement of Kelvin’s departure. Fernando Marchiori hopes to count on the forward this Sunday to repeat the formation that started the match against Botafogo-PB, in the last round. Defender Ícaro returns after serving suspension, but should remain as an option on the bench.

Likely lineup: Pedro Paulo, Marcos Vinícius, Richardson, Patrick and Felipinho; Wellington Reis, Walfrido, Erick Varão and Fábio Lima; Gustavo França and Kelvin.

embezzlement: Allan Dias (injured).

Mirassol – coach: Ricardo Catalá

Ricardo Catalá has a series of absences for this afternoon’s appointment. Defenders Diego Landis and midfielder Geovane are recovering from injury while midfielder Daniel and forward Negueba are suspended. Thus, defense with Heitor and Rodrigo Sam must be maintained. In the middle, Du Fernandes is the most likely option, but Paulinho scored in the last game and has been asking for passage. Without Negueba, Gleyson should again be an option among the holders.

Likely lineup: Darley, Ivan, Heitor, Rodrigo Sam and Pará; Du Fernandes (Paulinho), Cristian and Camilo; Kauan, Osman and Gleyson.

Embezzlement: Daniel, Negueba (suspended), Luiz Gustavo (injured), Diego Landis and Geovane (in transition).

hanging: Ivan, Rhuan and Osman.

