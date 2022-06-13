Abel has used at least one ‘Academy Breed’ in the last eight games







Fabinho is one of the most used base players by Abel this season (Photo: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras) Photo: Launch!

that the phase of palm trees is exceptional, no one disagrees. Best offense, defense and leadership of the Brasileirãoin addition to a historic campaign in Liberators are among some records beaten by the alviverde team. Much of this goes through the management of Abel Ferreira, who found in the junction of the base with the professionals, a formula for great things.

After the unprecedented title of Copinha, in January, the Cris da Academia gained space in the club’s professional team. In the last eight games, at least one of them entered the field with the main shirt of Verdão.

On May 14, in the 2-0 victory over RB Bragantino, Abel promoted the entry of sides Garcia and Vanderlan in the second stage. Already in an important duel of Libertadores, against Emelec in Ecuador, shirt 36 was once again the option of the Portuguese.

Despite being a little more veterans, Wesley and Gabriel Menino were also taken advantage of in the huge 3-0 triumph over Juventude in the Brazilian. In addition to them, the young defender Kaiky Naves had a chance to enter the field.

In a duel against Deportivo Táchira, from Venezuela, at home, Menino started as a starter after a long time without opportunities in the team and did not do badly. Throughout the game, the coach from Palmeiras moved and placed four athletes trained in the club’s basic categories: Wesley, Fabinho, Vanderlan and Jhonatan.

The boys started well and secured the 4-0 rout of alviverde, in a round that closed the group stage of the continental tournament.

Known for respecting processes and not skipping stages, Abel Ferreira did the same with champions of the recent and unprecedented Copinha. First, he had them participate in training with the main team. Then, he gradually gave opportunities so that these young people don’t get lost along the way.

– To the younger ones, I like to talk to them about it, like “boy, you’re spending money on cars, but have you already bought a house?”. Sometimes it’s so easy to get dazzled and we need to pull ourselves back down to earth. Enjoy the moment, but think that there is a future, and the football player’s life lasts ten, 12 years and ends – said the Portuguese coach about the advice given to the youth of the base.

Abel, who built part of his victorious campaign at Palmeiras with the fundamental participation of boys revealed by the club, such as Danilo, Patrick de Paula, Gabriel Menino, Renan and Gabriel Veron, does not seem to have changed his stance this season.

In the classic against Santos, another victory for the account with the ‘Crias’ being part of the triumph. This time, Fabinho and Naves came in to take care of the message that Gabriel Menino already gave as a starter.

The goalless draw with Atlético Mineiro was highlighted by the tackles of shirt 35, who has been part of the Palmeiras Family since he was 13 years old, in addition to the entries of Pedro Bicalho and Veron.

The rout over Botafogo in the tenth round was guaranteed with a goal scored by Wesley, shirt number 11, who, in private conversations with the coach, managed to find his best version of the season.

The striker also appeared in the victory over Coritiba, alongside Garcia and Fabinho, who, finally, scored Palmeiras’ eight games with the use of base athletes.

It is worth remembering that, in recent weeks, all champion players of the unprecedented Copinha by Verdão had their contracts renewed. Endrick was the exception as he turned 16 only in July. Still, the boy already has an agreement signed with the club.