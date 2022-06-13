‘Abused day after day, year after year’: the stunning accounts of women victims of self-proclaimed ‘apostle of Jesus Christ’

  • Leire Ventas
  • BBC News World correspondent in Los Angeles

Naasón Joaquin Garcia

Naasón Joaquín García was sentenced to 16 years and 8 months in prison

“This year I have not ceased to be amazed at what people do in the name of religion. Sorry, my hands are tied. Lawyers did what lawyers do. Jane Does, the world listened to them. The family members who abandoned them should be ashamed. (Naasón Joaquín García) is a sexual predator.”

Judge Ronald S. Coen used these words on Wednesday (06/08) before lowering the tone to read the sentence of the church leader La Luz del Mundo: 16 years and 8 months in prison, as the defendant’s lawyers had agreed with the California attorney general’s office, in exchange for him pleading guilty to three of the 19 charges he faced.

The Jane Does — a judicial pseudonym for the women who came together to denounce the self-proclaimed “apostle of Jesus Christ” and on whose testimony the criminal case that ended up not going to trial was based — hugged each other while still sitting and began to cry.

A guard led Joaquín García through the side door of the California Superior Court in Los Angeles.

