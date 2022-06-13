Actress Carol Marafiga remembers trouble at the beginning of her career: ‘Tight money’

Life really isn’t easy! Even with almost a million followers on social media, the actress and influencer Carol Marafigafrom the series “old friends“, of Prime Video, said he had suffered a lot in his financial life, with the beginning of his career,

On display with the play “The Triptika Night”at Teatro Commune, in São Paulo, the artist is also about to debut in the production of HBO Max“In Luna’s world“.

Born in Rio Grande do Sul, Carol moved to Bahia and later, realizing the desire for an artistic career, chose to live in São Paulo, a period that faced several financial difficulties.

“The biggest problem has always been tight money. Even with a college scholarship, I had to save a lot. I’ve never had a hard time, but eating out, ordering delivery, going to clubs, going out every weekend, buying things, these are luxuries to this day. It’s all counted in the ruler. I thought about giving up, but despite everything, I have a lot of help and support from my family”, she said.

Always a dreamer, she came to work as a receptionist, event promoter and assistant director.

“I worked saying good morning and good night, distributing pamphlets, gifts and instructing people. Not glamorous (laughs).”

When it comes to the new HBO Max production, scheduled to premiere next semester, Carol Marafiga reveals character details.

“It is an incredible experience to return to professional audiovisual after two years of a pandemic. In ‘In the World of Luna’ my character is called Anna and she is a young actress. It was a small part, but very cool and I’m looking forward to the premiere.”he said.

Two years ago, the artist decided to invest in the production of content on social networks. She says that she is usually more loose and ‘free’ in Instagram stories than in Reels.

“My Reels content is based on a more serious, sweeter persona to convey the messages of the poems. I started writing them when I was 15, talking about broken relationships and broken friendships (laughs). In stories I get loose more, I’m myself. And, thank God, people liked it and brought me here.” points.

Inspired by her parents, who are advertisers, she also commented on his inspirations in the art world.

“I’m a fan of Fernanda Montenegro, she’s really my diva! I also really admire the work of Fernanda Torres, Marjorie Estiano, Andrea Beltrão. Out there, I relate to Emma Stone’s acting style,” she revealed.

What did you think? follow @mixmebrasil on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here