After all, the Galapagos tortoise is not extinct

at tGalapagos tortoise (chelonoidis nigra) was considered extinct in the last 100 years, as the last specimen of the species had been sighted in 1906. However, in 2019 a group of biologists found a specimen in Ilha Fernandina, in the Galápagos Islands Archipelago, which confirms the continuity of its existence.

On a visit to the island, the group of scientists from Princeton University found this female giant tortoise, but were not sure what species it was, as its shell was different from that of the male found over a century ago. After analyzing and comparing their DNA, the team confirmed that they had similar genes. It was given the name Fernanda, because of the place where it was discovered, and it is estimated that it is over 50 years old – and it may even reach 200 years old.

“We were able to show a connection between Fernanda and the other tortoise Fernandina [encontrada na mesma ilha] and also to see the distinction between these two turtles and the species we see on the other islands.”says Stephen J. Gaughran, one of the authors of the study, now published in the scientific journal Nature. “Our hope is that there are still some of these turtles out there on the island. But there are probably not many copies.”

The turtle is now being monitored at the Turtle Center of the Galapagos National Park.