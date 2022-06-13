Afternoon Session – Find out which films TV Globo is showing this week

Advertising
This week, from Monday to Friday, at 3 pm, in the Afternoon sessionTV Globo shows the films:
Monday
A story that happens
Original title: bedtime stories
Country of origin: American
Year of manufacture: 2008
Director: Adam Shankman
Cast: Adam Sandler, Keri Russell, Guy Pearce, Russell Brand, RichardGriffiths, Teresa Palmer
Class: Comedy
Skeeter Bronson’s life is turned upside down when the bedtime stories he tells his nephews begin to come true.
Tuesday
What Really Matters
Original title: The Healer
Country of origin: American
Year of manufacture: 2017
Director: Paco Arango
Cast: Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Camilla Luddington, Jorge Garcia, JonathanPryce
Class: Comedy
When he accepts an offer from a distant uncle to pay his debts, Alec Bailey is forced to move to Nova Scotia and needs to start a new phase.
Wednesday
The last word
Original title: The Last Word
Country of origin: American
Year of manufacture: 2017
Director: Mark Pellington
Cast: Shirley MacLaine, Amanda Seyfried, Anne Heche, Thomas Sadoski.
Class: comedy, drama
Harriet hires a journalist to write her obituary, but she is not satisfied and decides to go on an adventure to rewrite her life story.
Thursday
Rush hour 3
Original title: rush hour 3
Country of origin: American
Year of manufacture: 2007
Director: Brett Ratner
Cast: Jackie Chan; Hiroyuki Sanada; Max von Sydow; Chris Tucker;
Class: Action
Lee and Carter go to Paris to protect Ambassador Han and his daughter, who know too much about the secret leaders of the Triad.
Friday
Maybe A Love Story
Original title: Maybe A Love Story
Country of origin: Brazilian
Year of manufacture: 2019
Director: Rodrigo Bernardo
Cast: Cynthia Nixon, Nathalia Dill, Paulo Vilhena, Marco Luque, Thaila Ayala, Totia Meireles, Jacqueline Sato, Bianca Comparato, Mateus Solano
Class: Comedy
Virgílio receives a message from Clara putting an end to their relationship. But he doesn’t remember her and asks his friends for help to unravel the mystery.
