Afternoon Session – Find out which films TV Globo is showing this week

Advertising Could not load ad

This week, from Monday to Friday, at 3 pm, in the Afternoon sessionTV Globo shows the films:

Monday

A story that happens

Original title: bedtime stories

Country of origin: American

Year of manufacture: 2008

Director: Adam Shankman

Cast: Adam Sandler, Keri Russell, Guy Pearce, Russell Brand, RichardGriffiths, Teresa Palmer

Class: Comedy

Continues after advertising Could not load ad

Skeeter Bronson’s life is turned upside down when the bedtime stories he tells his nephews begin to come true.

Tuesday

What Really Matters

Original title: The Healer

Country of origin: American

Year of manufacture: 2017

Director: Paco Arango

Cast: Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Camilla Luddington, Jorge Garcia, JonathanPryce

Class: Comedy

When he accepts an offer from a distant uncle to pay his debts, Alec Bailey is forced to move to Nova Scotia and needs to start a new phase.

Wednesday

The last word

Original title: The Last Word

Country of origin: American

Year of manufacture: 2017

Director: Mark Pellington

Cast: Shirley MacLaine, Amanda Seyfried, Anne Heche, Thomas Sadoski.

Class: comedy, drama

Harriet hires a journalist to write her obituary, but she is not satisfied and decides to go on an adventure to rewrite her life story.

Thursday

Rush hour 3

Original title: rush hour 3

Country of origin: American

Year of manufacture: 2007

Director: Brett Ratner

Cast: Jackie Chan; Hiroyuki Sanada; Max von Sydow; Chris Tucker;

Class: Action

Lee and Carter go to Paris to protect Ambassador Han and his daughter, who know too much about the secret leaders of the Triad.

Friday

Maybe A Love Story

Original title: Maybe A Love Story

Country of origin: Brazilian

Year of manufacture: 2019

Director: Rodrigo Bernardo

Cast: Cynthia Nixon, Nathalia Dill, Paulo Vilhena, Marco Luque, Thaila Ayala, Totia Meireles, Jacqueline Sato, Bianca Comparato, Mateus Solano

Class: Comedy

Virgílio receives a message from Clara putting an end to their relationship. But he doesn’t remember her and asks his friends for help to unravel the mystery.

Check out other movies that will be showing during the week on TV