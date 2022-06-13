AliExpress Super Deals: check out this Monday’s discounted products

From June 13th to 19th AliExpress has offers on several selected products. Discounts are up to 85% on the third week of the June Super Deals. Check out some of the products with discounts this Monday.

Byintek portable projector

The portable projector is capable of providing the user with a cinema experience anywhere. The device is extremely easy to carry and takes up very little space, as it is barely bigger than a can of soda. The device is capable of projecting a screen up to 150 inches and has an AndroidTV system, delivering a complete user experience.

The projector also has a bluetooth connection, which allows the connection and screen mirroring of cell phones, and speakers for the reproduction of the audio of what is being displayed on the screen.

Boavision electronic babysitter

The Boavision Baby Monitor is great for parents who want to keep up with their babies constantly. The equipment includes a camera and monitor with a two-way intercom, which allows parents to hear everything that happens in their babies’ room and can also communicate with them.

The device has songs, a bank with lullabies to comfort the child, night vision, which allows you to view the environment even with the lights off and a temperature sensor, which allows constant monitoring of the baby’s temperature.

