All About Marvel’s Black Widow

Do you know everything about the most lethal spy in the Marvel Universe?

One of the great characters popularized by the Marvel Cinematic Universea Black Widow is a figure with a rich and very important history in comics, having started her career as a villain and gone through a great journey of redemption, until she became one of the most courageous heroines that have ever been in the comics. Avengers.

Known by many names — from Natalia Romanova up to the “Americanized” version, Natasha Romanoff –, the character bears many similarities to her counterpart in the MCU, but also many differences, in addition to being an ally of several unusual heroes in the comics. Here, we gather Everything you need to know about Black Widow!