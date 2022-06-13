Amazfit Zepp E smartwatch launched with round and square versions, AMOLED screen and more

This Monday (13), the Chinese amafita subsidiary of Xiaomilaunched the Zepp E smartwatch. The smartwatch has two versions, one with the square design and the other with the classic round shape to suit all tastes. O Amazfit Zepp E has a 1.65-inch AMOLED screen in the variant with the square dial and 1.28 inches on the circular model. Both the watches have always-on mode and are water resistant to depths of up to 50 meters.

As for the health features, Amazfit highlighted that the ZEPP E can monitor the body’s heart rate and blood oxygen level, as well as provide detailed information about the user’s sleep. In terms of fitness, the Amazfit Zepp E supports 87 sport modesincluding 11 pro modes such as running, walking, cycling (indoor and outdoor), skiing, freestyle and more.

The smart watch can also receive notifications and calls when integrated with the cell phone via Bluetooth, as well as providing reminders when the user has been sitting for a long time. The battery promises to last 7 to 14 days depending on usage.. Finally, the Amazfit Zepp E arrived in the Indian market with a suggested price of INR 8,999 (about R$ 587 in the direct conversion and without taxes). There is no forecast for a global release, including Brazil. Did you like the new Amazfit watch? Tell us in the comments below!

