Amber Heard on Depp’s Court Win: ‘He’s a Fantastic Actor’

Amber Heard spoke for the first time about the legal battle against Johnny Depp in an exclusive interview with the newspaper today of the American broadcaster NBC. During the conversation, which airs this Tuesday and Wednesday, and in a 1-hour special on Friday, the 17th, Amber accused social media of having been unfair to her, and said not to blame the jury for the verdict. “Actually I understand [a vitória de Depp]. He’s a loved one and people feel like they know him. He’s a fantastic actor,” she said of her ex-husband.

In the six-week trial, the actor claimed $50 million for defamation over an article Amber wrote in 2018 for the newspaper. The Washington Post, in which she reported having been a victim of domestic violence. The jury ruled that Amber defamed Depp with the publication, and the actress was ordered to pay more than $10 million in compensatory and punitive damages to her ex-husband.

Despite saying that she understands the verdict, the actress commented on the crusade she faced on social media over the two months of the trial. At the time, the internet was filled with memes and excited opinions about the case, including a series of posts on TikTok that mocked Amber’s statements and acquitted Depp. Shortly after the sentencing, the hashtag #justiceforjohnnydepp had nearly 20 billion views on TikTok, up from 80 million for #justiceforamberheard. Meanwhile, the term #amberheardisguilty (Amber Heard is guilty) racked up 900 million. “Even someone who is sure I deserve all this hate and thinks I’m lying can’t look me in the eye and say there was fair representation on social media,” she opined.

In a recent interview with the today, Amber’s lawyer stated that the popular backlash on the internet turned the lawsuit into a “zoo” and that “there’s no way” the jury wasn’t swayed by it. Amber, however, says she doesn’t take online hate personally. “I don’t care what people think about me and judgments about what happened in the privacy of my home, in my marriage.”

Check out the preview of the interview:

.@savannahguthrie sat down for an exclusive conversation with #AmberHeard. “You cannot tell me that you think this has been fair,” Heard shared, in reference to social media representation. pic.twitter.com/56Ju7pYg1x — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 13, 2022