Amber Heard opens up about ‘hatred and hostility’ on social media after trial against Depp



Amber Heard during the trial Photo: Reuters / BBC News Brazil

“I don’t care what they think of me, or what judgments they want to make about what happened in the privacy of my own home, in my marriage, behind closed doors.”

American actress Amber Heard says she does not expect the public to understand what she experienced in her marriage to actor Johnny Depp, a relationship that ended in 2017 and recently drew attention after lawsuits filed by both led to a media trial.

“I don’t assume that the average person should know about these things. So I don’t take it personally,” he told NBC, in the first interview since losing a US trial against Depp.

The 36-year-old actress considers the “hatred and hostility” she received on the internet during her court battle is a sign that there has not been a “fair portrayal” of the case on social media.

Depp sued her for defamation after Heard published a 2018 article in The Washington Post in which he spoke – without naming the actor – of the physical and emotional violence he experienced in one of his relationships.

The jury found Heard guilty and awarded Depp more than $10 million in damages in determining that the actress had defamed her ex in the central issue of domestic abuse.

Heard said he will appeal. A lawsuit against Depp’s lawyers entitled him to $2 million in damages.

The televised trial was one of the most high-profile celebrity cases in recent years. Photo: Reuters / BBC News Brazil

‘I don’t blame them’

In a preview of the interview published by NBC, the American actress said she does not take public judgments personally.

“But even someone who is sure that I deserve all this hate and hostility, even if someone thinks I’m lying, couldn’t look me in the eye and tell me they think there was a fair portrayal. [do caso ] on social media,” he said.

“You can’t tell me you think that was fair,” he added.

The actress said she did not blame the seven jurors for ruling against her, as she felt they were influenced by Depp’s public notoriety, as well as the work of his lawyers to portray her as “a person without credibility”.

“How could they not come to that conclusion? They had sat in those seats and listened for three weeks to the incessant and relentless testimonies of paid employees,” he said.

“I don’t blame them. In fact, I understand. He’s a beloved character and people feel they know him. He’s a fantastic actor.”

When questioned about the fact that the jurors’ job was not to be dazzled by the figures before them, but to examine facts and evidence, and that in the end they did not believe what she had said, Heard insisted on her position.

“Again: how could they, after hearing three and a half weeks of testimonies about how unreliable I was, believe a word that came out of my mouth?” he asked.

The interview will be shown on Friday (17/06) by NBC in the United States, but the network said that there will be more previews throughout the week.