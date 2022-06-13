Amber Heard says not to blame jury for conviction and criticizes role of social networks in trial | Pop & Art

Actress Amber Heard has spoken for the first time after the end of the trial of the defamation suit brought by the actor and her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. The interview was granted to presenter Savannah Guthrie, from the TV show “The Today Show”, from NBC News, and will be shown in two parts, on Tuesday (14) and Wednesday (15) by the channel, and in full. on Friday (17).

Johnny Depp opens a TikTok account and gets more than 4.6 million followers in a day

VIDEO Actor is applauded at show in England

Amber and Depp, who were married between 2015 and 2017, were suing each other for defamation. After six weeks of trial, jurors ordered the actress to pay $15 million, which was reduced to $10.35 million. Depp was ordered to pay $2 million to his ex-wife.

In an excerpt of the interview released on Monday (13) by the channel, Amber criticized the role that social networks played during the trial that began on April 11 in the city of Fairfax, Virginia, in the United States.

2 of 3 Amber Heard — Photo: Playback/YouTube/Today Show Amber Heard — Photo: Playback/YouTube/Today Show

“Even someone who is sure I deserve all this hate and cruel criticism, even if you think I’m lying, you still can’t tell me – look me in the eye and tell me – that there was fair representation on social media,” said the actress during the interview. “You can’t tell me you think that was fair.”

TikTok: the role of the social network and the internet in the Amber Heard v Johnny Depp trial

According to the “Today Show”, on social media, especially on TikTok, people supported Johnny Depp during the process in Virginia. As of June 3, the hashtag #justiceforjohnnydepp had nearly 20 billion views on TikTok, while #justiceforamberheard had around 80 million. Hastags like #amberheardisguilty had nearly 900 million views on social media at the time.

In another released part, she also spoke about the jurors, who did not believe her testimony and convicted her. “I don’t blame them. In fact, I understand. [Johnny Depp] he is a beloved figure and people feel that they know him. He’s a fantastic actor,” the actress said.

3 of 3 Amber Heard — Photo: Playback/YouTube/Today Show Amber Heard — Photo: Playback/YouTube/Today Show

The presenter responds that the function of the jurors was to analyze the facts and testimonies without being influenced by it, and yet they did not believe Amber. “How could they? After hearing for three and a half weeks testimonies of what an unreliable person I was, they shouldn’t believe a word that comes out of my mouth.”

The former couple’s lawsuit centered on an article written by Heard and published in The Washington Post in 2018, in which he claimed to be a survivor of domestic abuse. She did not name Depp, but the actor’s lawyers said the actress was referring to him.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star sued Heard for $50 million. Amber counterattacked with a $100 million claim, saying she was defamed by a former lawyer for the actor, who called her a liar.