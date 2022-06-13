Amber Heard says she was wronged by the media during her trial

Amber Heard, 36, gave her first interview after her loss in the lawsuit against her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. Sitting with the journalist savannah Guthrie, from the American show “Today”, the actress says she understands the jury’s decision, but regrets the way she was portrayed by the press: “I was wronged”. The information is from the Variety tabloid.

“I really understand. He’s a beloved character and people feel they know him. He’s a fantastic actor,” she said, in the US special this week.

However, she said she felt wronged by the way she was portrayed by the press during the trial. “I don’t care what people think about me or what judgments you want to make about what happened in the privacy of my own home, in my marriage, behind closed doors. I don’t assume the average person should know these things. I don’t take it personally,” he said.

He continued, “But even someone who’s sure I deserve all this hate, even if you think I’m lying, you still can’t look me in the eye and tell me you think there’s been fair representation in the press. say you think it was fair”.

The judgement

The trial was fraught with mutual accusations and defamation, and revealed countless details about a complex relationship marked by allegations of domestic violence, rape, manipulation and drug and alcohol use.

Although the action exposed very serious moments of the ex-couple, it was about defamation. Depp, 58, was asking for $50 million for Heard, 36, for writing an article in The Washington Post in 2018 posing as a victim of domestic violence. She does not name the actor in the publication, but reports were quickly linked to him.

There was also another lawsuit, in which Amber was seeking $100 million in damages because Depp’s defense publicly said her allegations were false.

The jury was made up of seven people — whose names will remain secret for at least an entire year, according to Judge Penney Azcarate. According to People, there were five men and two women.

The verdict was expected to be read at 3 pm local time, but the judge realized that the jury had forgotten to fill in the forms which damages would be payable by both parties. They went into recess, causing a delay in the announcement