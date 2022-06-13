Amber Heard talks loss to Johnny Depp in lawsuit | focus

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp had a long legal fight | Photo: Social Network

The judgment that stopped the world gives a lot to talk about. Especially now that actress Amber Heard has decided to talk about the lawsuit against her ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp.

At the end of the battle, the actress was the biggest loser, as she will have to pay a millionaire compensation to her ex, of eight million dollars, according to the verdict that was announced earlier this month. This Monday (13), the Twitter profile of NBC’s “Today” program, released an excerpt from the actress’s interview that will air on the channel this Tuesday.

Amber reported that she understands the jury’s final decision in favor of Depp, but makes it clear that she felt wronged by the way she was portrayed by the press and the public. The hearings were broadcast live during the month of May.

“I really understand. He’s a beloved character and people feel they know him. He’s a fantastic actor. I don’t care what anyone thinks about me or what judgments you want to make about what happened in the privacy of my own. home, at my wedding, behind closed doors… But even someone who’s sure I deserve all this hate and cruelty, even if you think I’m lying, you can’t look me in the eye and tell me you think I’m lying. on social media there was fair representation. You can’t tell me you think that was fair,” the actress said.

He’s a beloved character and people feel like they know him. He’s a fantastic actor. I don’t care what anyone thinks about me or what judgments you want to make about what happened in the privacy of my own home, in my marriage, behind closed doors… hate and cruelty Amber Heard, actress

Check out: