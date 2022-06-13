Amnesty International accuses Russia of war crimes in Ukraine | World

Amnesty International on Monday accused Russia of war crimes in Ukraine, saying hundreds of victims had died in relentless attacks in Kharkiv, many carried out with cluster bombs.

After an investigation, the human rights NGO claims to have found evidence that in seven attacks on neighborhoods in Ukraine’s second city, in the northeast of the country, Russian forces used cluster bombs of the N210 and 9N235 types and cluster mines, two categories prohibited by international treaties.

Titled “Anyone Can Die Anytime”, the report shows how Russian forces have killed and caused immense damage by bombing residential neighborhoods in Kharkiv since the start of the February 24 invasion of Ukraine.

“People died in their homes, on the streets, in parks and in cemeteries, when they were lining up to get humanitarian aid or to buy food or medicine,” says Donatella Rovera, a crisis and conflict researcher at Amnesty’s headquarters.

2 of 2 Remains of an unexploded cluster bomb in Ukrainian territory, October 2014 — Photo: Oleg Solvang/ Human Rights Watch Remains of an unexploded cluster bomb in Ukrainian territory, October 2014 — Photo: Oleg Solvang/ Human Rights Watch

“The repeated use of … prohibited weapons is shocking and shows a real disrespect for the lives of civilians”, he adds.

More than 12,000 investigations Although Russia has not signed the convention on cluster munitions or anti-personnel mines, international humanitarian law prohibits attacks and the use of weapons that attack indiscriminately and constitute a war crime, the report highlights.

Ukrainian justice has launched more than 12,000 war crimes investigations since the Russian invasion began, according to the prosecutor’s office.