And Lopez? Palmeiras hopes to announce hiring this week | palm trees

Palmeiras enter a week that could be decisive for the signing of José Manuel López, Lanús striker. The club is working to settle the bureaucratic details of the negotiation and announce the arrival of the 21-year-old Argentine.

There is no deadline for an outcome, because the transfer window in Brazil only opens on July 18, but the trend is that everything happens until the end of the week.

López was in São Paulo last week for medical and physical examinations and should reappear at the Football Academy in the coming days. Last Friday, he registered on a social network his presence at the Lanús stadium, where he watched the draw with Defensa y Justicia.

The Argentine was left out of Lanús’ last matches for having an agreement with the Palmeirense board. He hasn’t played since May 19, in the defeat against Montevideo Wanderers, in the Copa Sudamericana.

According to statistics from the website “ogol”, the striker has scored seven goals in 19 matches this season.

If confirmed by Palmeiras, López will be an option for the center forward position, a role currently played by Rony and Rafael Navarro. The Uruguayan Miguel Merentiel also awaits the opening of the transfer window to be another option for the alviverde attack.

