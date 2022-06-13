Annecy Festival 2022 | Trio of directors draw long applause as they present scenes from Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse

During the panel Sony Animation in Spider-Man Through the Spider-Verse at the Annecy Festival 2022, the trio of animation directors made sure to start the week in the best style possible.

Kemp Powers (soul), Joaquim dos Santos and Justin K. Thompson were introduced by the executive Kevin Noel (Sony Animation Vice President of Production) who opened the stage and commented: “I have this French surname, but Bonjour is one of the only words I know how to speak.”

So, between a chat about what we can expect from the sequel, and never-before-seen footage presented at the panel, the trio found themselves in the midst of an excited audience that returned the information with long applause between their displays. In a meeting with them after the event, I assured them that the Brazilian audience is much louder and that they definitely need to visit Brazil to promote the feature.

Powers assured me that he wants to return to the country after spending New Year’s Eve on Avenida Paulista.

The event this afternoon (13) was the first time scenes of Spider-Man Through the Spider-Verse were shown to the public and an audience outside the studio that was not in the market place. Prior to that, Sony Pictures took snippets of the animation to CinemaCon in April.

Noel commented that the first film was a big bet within Sony Pictures and that the next film will enhance the experience. The team returns formed by the producers Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Amy Pascal between others.

The directors have assured us that we will have “a lot of cool things” and that in Spider-Man Through the Spider-Verse, in addition to Miles, other characters will have a lot of prominence. It is the case of Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld returns as the character’s voice).

The trio commented a bit on where we’ll see Gwen in Spider-Man Through the Spider-Verse. The character will be at the beginning of the film on Earth 65, has grown her hair out, and is having a hard time with her father.

In the feature we will meet the character called Georgea hardline police officer who is looking for the Spider Woman who he thinks is responsible for killing Peter Parker.

In the scenes shown on the panel we see George receiving a call from a superhero threat in a Museum. His relationship with his daughter is not going to go away and this is clear in the interactions between them.

As George heads to the scene of the crime, Gwen makes her way there as well in her uniform. There she meets the villain Vulture who seems to be terrorizing the museum.

In the midst of the fight, Gwen sees a portal open with the arrival of another Spider. It’s about Miguel O’Hara, Spider-Man 2099 seen at the end of the first film. with voice of Oscar Isaac the character arrives and we can see more details of his uniform, a strong blue, and a slightly darker red than we are used to. And he has a kind of claw that helps him in combat.

After we see more of Miguel O’Hara in action, Gwen is surprised by the arrival of another spider person in the battle. It’s about a biker in a black jumpsuit with red details with an afro hair, a bandana, and glasses in the style of the 70s. And besides, the character is pregnant.

She introduces herself as Spider-Woman and we find out to be Jessica Drew with the voice of the actress Issa Rae. Thus, the trio fights the Vulture and arrests him. But of course, things don’t end well for Gwen that in the midst of chaos, and with the building in destruction, she finds her father, only as Spider-Gwen. She reveals her identity to him and the two argue.

The scene ends with the three spider people together and Spider-Woman wants to include Gwen in the group.

The directors commented that Gwen’s visuals and scenes will be based on the character’s comics”and they will change according to the emotions she is feeling on stage.”

“The scenes will reflect Gwen’s emotions.” says the trio.

As for Miguel O’Hara, they guarantee that the character will have much more prominence in the plot. The costume was based on the comics, but in the movie it will be one made with nano technology. As we speak he has grit, he also has lasers in place of webs and is described as a “bad-ass Spiderman” and “Property Destroyer.” by the trio.

The other scene shown shows a little bit of how Miles’ life is in the film. He’s older, he’s taller, he’s more athletic, but some problems are the same: dealing with school and how to keep a secret identity.

In the scene shown, Miles is late for a meeting with a counselor at his school and his parents. Miles’ evaluation is underway, and he wants to get into Columbia University.

But his spider sensor goes off and he leaves. His father also leaves school and the counselor warns Miles’ mother that he is hiding something.

Another revelation we had is that the big villain of the long will be the character of the comics called Mancha. In the film, his spots are like bright spots that increase. Thus, its appearance will be changed throughout the animation.

Jason Schwartzman will give the voice to the character and won his first image.

Annecy Festival 2022 | Spider-Man Through the Spider-Verse gets a poster and has the villain Stain announced

Spider-Man Through the Spider-Versearrives on June 2, 2023.

