Appointed by Carille to Japanese football, probed by Brazilian midfield clubs, Jô continues to feel massacred – Prisma



São Paulo Brazil



Four matches in the Brazilian.



There were three games left to prevent Jô from playing for another Serie A club.



That is, it is free on the market, after its termination with Corinthians.



At 35, even with the financial situation resolved, the striker wants to continue with his 19-year career.



He and his manager, Beto Fedato, are studying a ‘perfect’ way for him to continue acting, after the history of several disciplinary problems in his career.



Agree to sign a contract with specific clauses that protect the club that decides to have the player in its squad.



And that allow immediate termination, without the need for a financial agreement, as happened at Corinthians.



It would be security for anyone interested in his football.

Brazilian football continues to lack defining strikers, such as the former Corinthians player.

Entrepreneurs, who represent medium-sized clubs, evaluate with managers the possibility of hiring Jô.

As long as these clauses exist to support the team.

Beto Fedato keeps repeating that the striker has already been probed by some clubs.

Among them is, of course, V-Varen Nagasaki, a Japanese Second Division team, which since last week has Fabio Carille as its coach.

Carille pointed it out.





But he will have to convince the leaders of V-Varen that Jô has not abandoned Nagoya Grampus. The Japanese First Division club files a lawsuit with FIFA, claiming that the Brazilian disappeared, even with a current contract, in 2020.

Jô took his social networks off the air, after the termination with Corinthians.

Even disconnected from the club, he continued to be attacked by fans angry with his attitudes. Mainly that of having gone to a pagoda, even under medical treatment. And to participate in the samba circle, singing and playing lively tantã, while Corinthians lost to Cuiabá.

The striker, who asked for the termination for fear of the fans, his car had already been stoned last year, continues with the speech that was wronged.

“If (Corinthians) had won (from Cuiabá), would I have been massacred? I’m sad because it’s not just me that happens. The world has many judges. It seems that only that person did something wrong.

“No one has ever been to the pagoda (he said, in an ironic tone).

“After doing my job, treating the injury, I have to do what the internet says, what someone wants,” he told radio 365.

The striker insists that he will continue playing football.

The chances of returning will be greater with clauses guaranteeing automatic termination in case of indiscipline.

It’s an embarrassing situation.

Even more so for a player who played for Corinthians, Manchester City, Everton, Internacional, Atlético Mineiro, among other clubs.

But the club belongs to no one.

Except the attacker himself.

That he received R$ 700 thousand per month at Corinthians.

And I had a contract until the end of 2023…



