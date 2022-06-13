Architect creates Airport Terminal inspired by Antonov An-225

Conception by Oksana Oksiukovsk





The destruction of the largest plane in the world, the Antonov An-225 Mriya, during the war in Ukraine, has served as an inspiration for several initiatives, which aim to keep the dream alive in the population. An architect, also motivated by the theme, used her creativity to create an airport terminal based on the giant plane.

The concept was made by the architect Oksana Oksiukovska, who named the project Mriya, a word that in addition to being the name of the An-225, means “Dream”, in Ukrainian. The structure that represents a small V-shaped terminal is not proposed for a specific airport, but a base design for future projects.

In the project, attention is drawn to the position of the control tower, which is integrated into the terminal and forms part of a design whose composition would allude to the “dream”, which begins on the access road to the terminal. In turn, the translucent roof of the building helps to give a modern look, while providing serenity to the traveler.

In the graphic designs created for the project, it is possible to see the An-225 occupying the prominent space at the airport, parked in front of the end of the V formed by the terminal. In total, the terminal could accommodate 9 medium-sized jets (Airbus A320 or Boeing 737) in addition to Mriya itself.

