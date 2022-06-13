Argentina: Plane detained with Iranians reignites terror fears

× Photo: reproduction

THE Argentina is the country in Latin America that was most punished by terrorismsays to Crusoe. Criminals linked to Iran and the Lebanese group Hezbollah killed 114 people when they blew up the Israeli Embassy in Buenos Aires in 1992 and the building of the Asociación Mutual Israelita Argentina (Amia) in 1994.

“Despite the sad past, the country has been weak and even conniving with the Iranian terrorist threat. On Monday, June 6, a Boeing 747 from the Venezuelan company Emtrasur (pictured) landed at Ezeiza airport, near Buenos Aires. When requesting information from the crew, the authorities were surprised that the number of people on board was double that expected on a cargo flight. They then had their passports withdrawn, on the grounds that the reason they presented for entering the country was different from the real reason.”

“Other suspicions have accumulated over time. In the first crew list delivered to Immigration, there were seven Iranians on board and 11 Venezuelans. A second list, made available later, had a different number: five Iranians and 14 Venezuelans.”

