Arrascaeta returns to the Flamengo squad and the coaching staff has a forecast for the midfielder’s return to the pitch

Three games without Arrascaeta, three consecutive defeats. This is the recent panorama of Flamengo in the Brasileirão. Since the Uruguayan attacking midfielder went to serve his country’s national team in friendlies on the last FIFA date, Rubro-Negro was beaten at home by the lantern Fortaleza, lost away to Red Bull Bragantino – who is also not having a good phase -, switched Paulo Sousa by Dorival Jr in the technical command and was defeated again this Saturday (11), this time by Internacional, in Beira-Rio, with the new coach already on the sidelines.

Debuting in his third spell at the Club, Dorival opted for a formation with three midfielders, advancing Andreas Pereira to the role of Arrascaeta, leaving Willian Arão and Thiago Maia a little further behind. It didn’t work and Thiago Maia was sacked at halftime. Andreas improved in the game and even scored the team’s goal, but when it was already 2 to 0 for Inter. And the hosts made another one, and ended up winning by 3 to 1.

In the 1-0 setback for Bragantino, the option had been for Vitinho. And he was also far from successful. Against Fortaleza, João Gomes and Arão formed a double in contention, with Andreas playing further ahead. And the visitors left Maracanã with the score 2 to 1, taking home their first victory in the national competition. With the negative sequence, Fla occupies the 15th place in the Serie A table, with 12 points added in 11 games.

The last match between the Rubro-Negra team and Arrascaeta was on the eighth round, in the 2-1 triumph over Fluminense. Now, the flamenguistas live the expectation of being able to count on the ace again. He returns to Ninho do Urubu this Monday morning (13) and is expected to return to the team on Wednesday (15), against Cuiabá, for the 12th round of the Brazilian. Wearing Celeste’s number 10 shirt, the player played in the first 45 minutes of the 5-0 rout against Panama, this Saturday (11). He had been out of the matches against Mexico and the United States, treating ankle pain.