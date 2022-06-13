Arsenal announce the signing of Marquinhos from São Paulo | Sao Paulo

Arsenal, from England, announced this Monday the hiring of striker Marquinhos, who was in São Paulo. The deal had been closed for weeks.

In the statement, the technical director, Edu Gaspar, commented on the player’s arrival:

– We are happy to have completed this transfer with São Paulo, as Marquinhos is an athlete that we have been observing for some time. He is 19 years old, very young, so he is a player for the future – said the manager.

1 of 2 Marquinhos was announced by Arsenal — Photo: Erico Leonan / saopaulofc Marquinhos was announced by Arsenal — Photo: Erico Leonan / saopaulofc

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each Brasileirão round? Access Cartola Express!

Marquinhos played 41 games for São Paulo, with four goals. He started to have chances in the first team in 2021, with coach Hernán Crespo.

Arsenal will pay 3.5 million euros (about R$ 18 million) for the transfer. São Paulo expects to receive a first installment this month, and the rest in the second half of the year.

Marquinhos had a contract with São Paulo until 2024, but a five-year contract signed when he was still 16, which was not recognized by FIFA – which restricts contracts to minors to three years.

Therefore, there was the possibility that Marquinhos would leave Morumbi in litigation in July, when his agreement with Tricolor completed three years.

+ Read more news from São Paulo

Because of this dispute, São Paulo accepted Arsenal’s proposal, even though it was considered low for a 19-year-old athlete.

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge São Paulo🎧

+ Watch: all about the Sao Paulo on ge, on Globo and on sportv