Athletico performances: Bento stands out in the draw with Fortaleza; see notes | athletico-pr

Athletico was in a 0-0 draw with Fortaleza, this Sunday, at Castelão, for the 11th round of the Brazilian Championship.

The team performed well in defense, especially from goalkeeper Bento, who made good interventions in the first stage. On the other hand, the attack worked less, but it improved with the changes made by Felipão and almost didn’t guarantee a victory.

Check out the main highlights of Athletico:

Benedict: made six saves in all, four of them in the first half. Two were important in the initial stage. In the 10th minute, he saved with his right foot in Pikachu’s cross kick. Then, at 41, he palmed a Moses bomb. He was also lucky with Fortaleza’s lack of marksmanship. Grade: 7.5

Cuello: had two shots, one of them among Athletico’s best chances in the game. At 10 minutes of the second half, he received from Terans and hit the goal, but was hindered by the lawn and isolated. In the rest, timid participation in the field. Note: 5.5

Hugo Moura: with Fortaleza pressing throughout the game, the midfielder played an important role in marking, with five tackles in all. Grade: 7.0

Matheus Babi: entered the second half and improved Athletico’s movement in the attack, giving more options. He also had a good chance, at 42, when he touched the goalkeeper’s exit and sent it out. Note: 6.5

bento [GOL]: 7.5

Khelven [LAD]: 7.0

Matheus Felipe [ZAG]: 6.5

Nico Hernandez [ZAG]: 6.5

Abner [LAE]: 6.5

Hugo Moura [VOL]: 7.0

Matheus Fernandes [VOL]: 6.5

(Erick [VOL]): 6.0

terans [MEC]: 5.5

(Pedro [MEC]): 6.0

Leo Cittadini [MEC]: 6.0

(Vitor Bueno [MEC]): 6.0

Romulus [ATA]: 5.0

(Matheus Babi [ATA]): 6.5

Cuello [ATA]: 5.5

(Marcelo Cirino [ATA]): 6.0

