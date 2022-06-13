Atlético fans ask for Turco Mohamed to leave and Bielsa to be hired

Atlético-MG fans are not very happy with the team’s performance under the command of coach Antonio ‘Turco’ Mohamed.
A day after the draw with Santos, which had a player less for part of the game, a group of Galo fans campaigned for Mohamed’s departure to sign another Argentine: Marcelo Bielsa. See the reactions.
either bring the bielsa to the city of rooster tomorrow or the mining club athletics ends
— guilherme (@punishedfemt)
June 12, 2022
@Athletic let’s take the snake out of our pocket and call Marcelo Bielsa
— sómaisumatleticanoputo (@galouputo)
June 12, 2022
If Rooster fires Turco now, I want Bielsa more than anything in this life. But they probably won’t go after him, but the Gaucho, who is a good coach too
— I fight�� for the football of Clube Atlético Mineiro (@VitorsemcCAM)
June 12, 2022
Atleticano who says that Marcelo Bielsa is a bad option is bordering on madness. The manager promoted Leeds from divisional after 16 years out of the Premier League playing fine football. His last season at the club was a “fiasco” because he lost important players and the board did not hire them.
— Central do Galo (@CentralDoCAM)
June 12, 2022
If the 4Rs are not considering a Bielsa of life that is free on the market, they have to review things in there.
If Sampaoli has already worked with the national media and has done good work in Galo and Santos, can you imagine his mentor?
— Tomaz Araujo (@tomazaraujo13)
June 12, 2022
Atletico should contact Bielsa, I just found out. I think it won’t give anything, the club wants a coach with a low salary and being honest I don’t know if he would be the best option.
— balding every day (@boomercamtt)
June 12, 2022