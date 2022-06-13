Atlético fans ask for Turco Mohamed to leave and Bielsa to be hired

Admin 3 hours ago Sports Leave a comment 0 Views

Atlético-MG fans are not very happy with the team’s performance under the command of coach Antonio ‘Turco’ Mohamed.

A day after the draw with Santos, which had a player less for part of the game, a group of Galo fans campaigned for Mohamed’s departure to sign another Argentine: Marcelo Bielsa. See the reactions.













Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Bia Haddad beats Riske on grass in Nottingham and wins 1st career WTA 250

Bia Haddad Maia won the biggest title of his career this Sunday morning. The Brazilian …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved