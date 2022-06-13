Atlético-MG awaits Godín’s return to discuss departure: “There is this possibility”, admits director | athletic-mg

Captain of the Uruguayan national team, Godín made it clear in recent interviews that the career priority is to arrive well at the World Cup in Qatar in November. For that, you need a sequence of games at the club. This is not what happened at Atlético, as there are other defenders who are better prepared at the moment.

– There’s that possibility. Godín should arrive between tomorrow (Tuesday) and Wednesday in Brazil. Let’s sit down, personally, to decide his and Rooster’s future. If he really confirms the desire to leave, we need to look for a spare part – said Rodrigo Caetano.

Godín was hired by Atlético at the beginning of the year, to supply the departure of Junior Alonso, sold to Krasnodar of Russia for almost R$ 50 million. However, because of the Russia-Ukraine war, Alonso was released and agreed to return on loan to Galo until December. Same period as the Uruguayan bond.

Today, Alonso and Nathan Silva form Atlético’s starting defense duo, the same as in 2021. Réver and Igor Rabello are in the sequence. Godín became the fifth option. He was called up by the Uruguayan national team for three friendlies on the FIFA date, but played only half of one. He revealed he had a medical problem with his knee, and was cut from Saturday’s match.

