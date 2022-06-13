Atlético-MG director talks about Turco’s situation: “We don’t think about exchange at this moment” | athletic-mg

The executive called a press conference this Monday, days after Galo drew with Santos at home. He evaluated the positive points of the team until the last week without victories. And he said he won’t get into the change-of-command spiral after bad results.

– At every moment of fluctuation, of difficulty, the professionals are replaced… Well, it’s more of the same. And we will work here otherwise. To regain good performance and results. If we have some sort of identification that the work will not proceed at a high level, we will meet with the board, evaluate, and there will be a decision. Not at this moment. We always meet, with the technical committee, to correct what is being good. With the intention of support and continuity of work – evaluated Caetano.

The defeat to Fluminense was mentioned in Rodrigo Caetano’s press conference. The professional stated that it was an “out of the curve” situation and “below our standard of behavior”. Galo will face Ceará, in Fortaleza, next Wednesday. He has 17 points, left the G-4 and dropped to sixth in the Brazilian table.

– We understand that, apart from the last three rounds, the work is within the parameter within a disputed Brazilian Championship. Atlético will continue in the pursuit of the title, without leaving aside the two cups in dispute. Let’s aim at the titles and correct the mistakes that kept us from winning in the last games – completed the director.

