Atlético-MG or Gremio? Commentator pins the future of Renato Gaúcho

Credit: Lucas Uebel / Gremio

The next few days will be definitive for the future of both Galo and Tricolor Gaúcho fans. According to the commentator of Rádio Bandeirantes in Porto Alegre, Sérgio Boaz, Renato Gaúcho can coach Grêmio. According to him, if Roger Machado loses to Santos, tomorrow the coach will arrive in the capital of the gauchos. “I’m sure, Renato wants to get his career back on track,” he said. Renato Gaúcho is also quoted to command Atlético-MG in the place of Turco Mohamed, who can be fired. The vacancy in the Tricolor was and is in danger even after the victory against Novorizontino.

Atlético-MG thinks about Renato Gaúcho to take over the team

For the vacancy of Turkish coach Mohamed, Atlético-MG has already started to think about substitutes. Although Rodrigo Caetano confirmed the coach’s permanence, the club’s backstage indicates an expiration date. The club’s idea is to wait until the match against Flamengo to decide the coach’s future. Renato Gaúcho and Odair Hellmann are names observed by the direction to change the position in the team. The next few days will be quite intense in Cidade do Galo. This Wednesday (15), Atlético-MG faces Ceará, at Castelão, at 19:00.

Grêmio needs victory in the Brasileirão Serie B

In search of the G4, Grêmio de Roger Machado faces Sport, today, at Arena Pernambuco. From 20:00, the team enters the field and only the victory places the team among the 4 best in the national competition. Until the victory against Novorizontino, the coach was under a lot of pressure and the name of Renato Gaúcho was widely quoted in the Rio Grande do Sul team. Today, due to the parallel results, the pressure has increased again for a response on the field.

Click here and read more news more about the Brasileirão da Série A