Atlético-MG tried to keep Savinho longer, but the jewel is on its way to PSV in the Netherlands | athletic-mg

Author of Atlético-MG’s last goal in the Brazilian Championship and holder against Santos, attacking midfielder Savinho really lives his last days at Galo. He is sold to City Group, although no official confirmation has taken place. Atletico made an attempt to keep him longer after the sale, but the chances are slim. He will be gone next month.

Football director Rodrigo Caetano gave a press conference this Monday and addressed the situation of the 18-year-old winger. He stressed that his departure is due to the club’s financial urgency, which the issue needs to be made official by the buying club. Grupo City would have to agree to leave him at Galo, who knows, until December. However, it doesn’t tend to happen.

– If even in case of sale, do we try to keep him longer? Yup. If done, and at the right time, the buying club will make it official, obviously we try to keep him longer. It doesn’t depend on us anymore. At the right time, the club there makes this transfer official – said Caetano.

O ge found that he will hardly stay after June in Brazil. The most likely destination is PSV Eindhoven, from the Netherlands. The window in the Netherlands opened on June 9. Everything indicates that Savinho will be registered first in one of the City Group clubs, and passed on to PSV.

Savinho will be sold to the conglomerate that controls several clubs around the world, including Manchester City, but with the idea of ​​being loaned to the team that already had Romario and Ronaldo Fenômeno, to gain European experience. The transaction amounts to 6.5 million euros, with a further 6 million euros in bonuses for Galo, if Savinho achieves sporting goals.

– He is a talented boy, a young man who likes to work. And because of the needs, something general in clubs in Brazil, these jewels end up leaving early. I hope I’m in football to see the day that we keep players with this talent for longer – completed the football executive of Atlético.

“Everyone knows about the existing negotiation. However, as it always works, the negotiation is always made by the club that buys it. Later, the club that sells clarifies it. We will have to wait” (Rodrigo Caetano)

