Atlético’s board of directors holds meetings to discuss Turco’s situation and demand from the coach and the squad – Rádio Itatiaia

After giving up the draw to Santos, this Saturday (11), at Mineirão, Atlético left the field booed by the crowd and saw the internal pressure for results increase. Also during the night, there was a meeting of the board discussing the situation of coach Antonio Mohamed and the coaching staff.

This Sunday morning, there was a new meeting of Galo’s board, this time with the technical commission, to charge not only the Turkish coach Mohamed, but also the players.

The information was disclosed by journalist João Vitor Xavier, during the backstage program this sunday. Also according to the investigation, Atlético’s management – from the president, through the 4Rs and the football board – is dissatisfied with what they are seeing of the team on the field.

There is a general feeling that the team is not playing well and is worse off than last year as they have lost games they could not have lost. It is not only being considered the 5-3 defeat to Fluminense, but also the draws with Santos and Coritiba and the setbacks for Tolima and América in Libertadores.

Turco will have another chance to make the team react next Wednesday (15), in the match against Ceará, at Castelão, for the Brazilian Championship. In case of a new defeat, the coach’s situation will be more complicated.