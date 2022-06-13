Atltico’s Hulk shows convertible Ferrari in Cidade do Galo

photo: Reproduction / Social networks Hulk leaving Rooster City in his Ferrari convertible Atletico striker, Hulk appears in a video that circulates on social networks leaving Cidade do Galo in a convertible Ferrari Portofino, valued between R$3 million and R$3.5 million. See, below, the images, in which the masseur Belmiro also appears.

Photos of the Ferrari Portofino, model that the striker Hulk, from Atltico, used in Cidade do Galo Photos of the Ferrari Portofino, model that the striker Hulk, from Atltico, used in Cidade do Galo – photo: Divulgao/Ferrari Photos of the Ferrari Portofino, model that the striker Hulk, from Atltico, used in Cidade do Galo – photo: Divulgao/Ferrari Photos of the Ferrari Portofino, model that the striker Hulk, from Atltico, used in Cidade do Galo – photo: Divulgao/Ferrari Photos of the Ferrari Portofino, model that the striker Hulk, from Atltico, used in Cidade do Galo – photo: Divulgao/Ferrari Photos of the Ferrari Portofino, model that the striker Hulk, from Atltico, used in Cidade do Galo – photo: Divulgao/Ferrari Photos of the Ferrari Portofino, model that the striker Hulk, from Atltico, used in Cidade do Galo – photo: Divulgao/Ferrari Photos of the Ferrari Portofino, model that the striker Hulk, from Atltico, used in Cidade do Galo – photo: Divulgao/Ferrari Photos of the Ferrari Portofino, model that the striker Hulk, from Atltico, used in Cidade do Galo – photo: Divulgao/Ferrari Photos of the Ferrari Portofino, model that the striker Hulk, from Atltico, used in Cidade do Galo – photo: Divulgao/Ferrari Photos of the Ferrari Portofino, model that the striker Hulk, from Atltico, used in Cidade do Galo – photo: Divulgao/Ferrari Photos of the Ferrari Portofino, model that the striker Hulk, from Atltico, used in Cidade do Galo – photo: Divulgao/Ferrari

This is not the first time that the Galo star has gone viral on social media with his luxury vehicles. Earlier this year, while he was on vacation in the United States with his family, he decided to take a ride in a Lamborghini Aventador – the famous “Batman’s car” – valued at R$8 million.

Last year, Hulk presented his wife, Camila ngelo, with a BMW X7 Dark Shadow Edition, which was valued at more than R$1 million. On the occasion, the player celebrated his companion’s graduation in medicine.

Hulk returns to the field for Atltico on Wednesday, at 7 pm, against Cear, at Castelo, in Fortaleza, for the 12th round of the Brazilian Championship.