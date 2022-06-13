Australia beats Peru on penalties to reach the World Cup in Qatar

Peru’s passionate and persistent fans sang the refrain for much of the game: “Come on, Peruvians, tonight we have to win.” A popular outcry that had the prospect of participating in the second consecutive World Cup. And the vacancy did not come. Australia won on penalties and will compete in the Qatar World Cup in November.

The game in Doha was of low technical level, with the persistence of 0 to 0 over 120 minutes, counting the extra time. But the outcome was better for the Australians and for the goalkeeper Redmayne, character of the confrontation for having entered at the end of the extra time and having defended the decisive charge, taking the hit of Valera. His behavior at the time of the charges drew attention: he made catimba, provoked and kept moving non-stop on the line.

The classified team will now enter Group D, with France, Denmark and Tunisia as opponents. The debut will be against the French, on November 22, at the Al Janoub stadium.

The dynamics of the game

Australia went to the field with a very clear proposal. A disciplined team, which scored well and had physical superiority in relation to Peru. With the compact lines, he could sometimes mark pressure and then quickly position himself in a block in front of the area, making Peruvian breeding difficult. Offensively, however, nothing too elaborate.

The first half was of little chance for both sides. In Peru, there were many difficulties for game fluency with Cueva and Carrillo, who should be the most incisive. Lapadula received few balls and was also missing. In the second half, Peru had even more of the ball at their feet to try something. Wrong decisions in some escapes closer to the area compromised the plays. So much so that Carrillo was the first to be replaced.

Peru made many individual technical mistakes, with passes and dominance failures. Australia in the second half made some lunges through the ends. A cold team that could have, yes, scored the goal, after spending most of the 90 minutes waiting to see if the Peruvians would make the game more dynamic.

the extension

Without goals over two halves, the definition of the classified to the Cup reached overtime. The first half also had a high dose of monotony. But the second stage gained an air of more intense drama. In three minutes, Peru had a chance with Cueva, who took it badly inside the area and sent it out, and another with Flores – the header after a high ball exploded on the post.

Already thinking about penalties, the Australian coach replaced the goalkeeper: the captain, Mathew Ryan, went out and Andrew Redmayne came on.

The penalty shootout

Peru even took the lead after Gallese defended Boyle’s charge in the first. But Advíncula hit the post and that allowed the Australians to equal the score. All the batters then hit the target, until Valera, Cueva’s replacement during the game, stopped at Redmayne.

The best of Peru (with the ball rolling) missed penalty

Advíncula was the best player for the Peru side throughout the 120 minutes. The right-back had a very balanced participation defensively and, due to the fact that he was fast and strong, he managed to escape through the wing. Some attempts seemed desperate in the face of the team’s lack of inspiration as a whole. On penalty kicks, however, he hit the post.

the best of australia

Aaron Mooy was the main player for the Australian national team. He “stamped” practically every ball in the construction of his team, found important passes that triggered some promising situations in the attack. He is the big brain of the team. In any case, the best Australian chance came from Behich’s feet, after a move down the left in which he won two duels and crashed close to Gallese’s left post.

Peruvian fans put on a show

The game in Doha had the air of a World Cup not only because of the decisive component of the match, but also because of the significant presence of Peruvian fans. There were about 10 thousand. Some of them had already joined forces the day before to encourage the selection at the door of the hotel. During the game, the ambient audio was the bass drum and the other musical instruments that the Peruvian fans took with them.

Peruvian fans in the stands at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, in Qatar, during the clash between Australia and Peru for the World Cup qualifiers. 06/13/2022 Image: KARIM JAAFAR/AFP

The air conditioning works

Despite yet another hot day in the Qatari summer, the stadium’s air conditioning system worked once again. According to members of the organizers of the match, the temperature on the pitch was 19°. The cooling technology allows the temperature to be adjusted and there is a difference in different sectors of the stadium.

The use of the stadium in the World Cup

Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, in Al Rayyan, will host seven World Cup games, six of the first round and one of the round of 16. Among the scheduled clashes are the duel between England and Wales, in addition to Belgium v ​​Croatia.

the vacancy that is missing

Tomorrow (14), the last qualified for the Qatar World Cup will be known. The dispute will be between Costa Rica and New Zealand, also at 15:00 (Brasília time)

AUSTRALIA 0 (5) X (4) 0 TURKEY

2022 World Cup Qualifiers – Intercontinental Playoff

Venue: Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Doha (Qatar)

Date/Time: 6/13/2022, at 3:00 pm (Brasília time)

Referee: Slavko Vincic (ESL)

Assistants: Tomaz Klancnik and Andraz Kovacic (ESL)

Yellow cards: Atkinson (AUS)

goals: –

Australia: Mathew Ryan (Redmayne), Atkinson (Karacic), Wright, Rowles and Behich (Goodwin); Mooy, Irvine, Boyle and Hrustic; Mitch Duke (Mabil) and Mathew Leckie (MacLaren). Coach: Graham Arnold.

Peru: Gallese, Advíncula, Zambrano, Callens and Trauco; Tapia, Peña (Aquino), Gonzáles, Carrillo (Flores) and Cueva (Valera); Lapadula. Coach: Ricardo Gareca.

*The reporter travels at the invitation of the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy