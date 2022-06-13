Australia vs Peru LIVE (0-0) | 06/13/2022

119′ Behich leaves and Goodwin enters.

116′ Behich, left-back for Australia. Player feels cramps and lies on the lawn.

115′ Cueva leaves and Alex Valera enters.

112′ Cueva, midfielder from Peru. Player feels cramps and receives medical attention on the lawn.

111′ Hrustić takes a free-kick from the left with a cross in the area and Tapia takes the risk away.

109′ Karačić kicks in from the right side of the area, Irvine props and Awer Mabil finishes wide.

107′ Avincula risks a shot from outside the area and the ball goes over Matthew Ryan’s goal.

106′ Trauco crosses from the left, Edison Flores comes up well and heads it. The ball hits the post, Irvine tries to clear it, but hits Lapadula. Aquino keeps the leftovers, applies a beautiful hat to the area and finishes on top.

105′ Edison Flores wins dispute on the left, avoids the ball out and rolls to Cueva. Half kicks with his left foot and the ball goes out.

Ball in play for the second stage of overtime. Last 15 minutes of ball in play. Will we have a goal?

End of the first half of overtime.

103′ Awer Mabil, forward for Australia. Player feels pain after being stepped on.

101′ Edison Flores, Peru midfielder. Foul committed by Boyle.

98′ Edison Flores receives a pass on the right side of the central aisle, turns and shoots hard from outside the area. Matthew Ryan saves without rebounding.

96′ Zambrano receives from Advíncula on the right and crosses. Tapia propels in, Lapadula tries to complete the throw, but Mooy wards off the danger.

95′ Cueva makes a good individual move down the left, but is tackled by Karačić. Full-back tables with Hrustić and crosses towards the area, but Callens removes the danger.

Overtime begins in Qatar.

Kye Rowles leaves and Fran Karačić enters.

Game over in regulation time. Let’s go to overtime.

90+3′ Trauco receives a pass from Cueva in the left corner of the penalty area and tries to cover the goalkeeper Ryan, but misses by a lot.

90′ Links the table with Cueva on the right, crosses low from the bottom line and Irvine clears the danger.

90′ Three minutes to go.

87′ Awer Mabil receives space on the left and rolls low. Hrustić hits low and Gallese lands in his left corner to make a save. Best chance in the game.

86′ Leckie leaves and Maclaren enters.

85′ Cueva, midfielder from Peru. He feels pain in his calf and receives medical attention on the lawn.

84′ Belich makes a beautiful individual move as he brings the ball from the left to midfield and hits from the edge of the area. The ball passes close to the goal. Australia improves in the final stretch of the game.

83′ Mabil crosses from the left, Boyle fails to complete and the Peru defense takes the ball out of the box.

81′ Mooy pulls up the middle for Awer Mabil in the area, but Gallese comes out of the goal and goes up to take the ball.

80′ Mooy takes a free-kick from the right in the middle and Gallese makes a smooth save. It was the first shot in the direction of the goal of the match, which says a lot about how the game is going.

79′ Sergio Peña leaves and Pedro Aquino enters.

72′ Cueva advances down the left and opens with Edison Flores. Half kicks and Irvine blocks.

68′ Out Mitchell Duke and in Awer Mabil.

68′ Cueva drives the ball down the left side, enters the area and hits the outside of the net.

65′ Trauco takes a free-kick from the left and Rowles makes the partial cut. Sergio Peña is left with the remainder outside the area and finishes, but doesn’t hit the direction.

65′ Carrillo leaves and Edison Flores enters.

62′ Carrillo crosses from the right, Ryan passes and Boyle makes the cut.

56′ Mooy swings in a corner from the left and Gallese jumps out of the way with a punch to the ball.

52′ Mooy takes a risk from the edge of the area and shoots poorly, without danger to the goal defended by Gallese.

50′ After a good move from the right with Advíncula, the side crosses in the area, Christofer Gonzáles can’t control it and Lapadula commits an attack foul on the goalkeeper Ryan, who keeps the ball.

48′ Lapadula is triggered in the middle of the area, but he gets in the way and can’t finish.

The second half begins.

Athletes back on the field.

End of the first half.

45′ Carrillo again advances to the right and crosses. Mooy does the partial cut.

45′ One minute to the end of the first half.

44′ Advíncula receives a pass from Carrillo on the right, wins a dispute with Behich and crosses. Australia’s defense departs.

43′ Mooy takes a free-kick from the left with a cross in the area, Leckie trips and Wright gets a free kick at the second post, but decides to cross. Arbitration pleads offside and bid is annulled.

39′ Boyle crosses from the right towards the area, Irvine has space and a bad header, without danger to the goal defended by Gallese.

35′ Very weak game. Australia adopts a more cautious stance and tries to get to the attack in quick plays. On the other hand, Peru has more possession of the ball, but misses more passes and cannot finish.

27′ Lapadula receives a pass from Cueva, turns and shoots, but the Australian defense blocks the shot.

15′ Mooy swings in a corner from the right with a cross into the center of the box. Irvine comes up well, but heads over the goal.

12′ Trauco takes a free-kick from the left with a cross in the area, the Australian defense makes the partial cut, Christofer Gonzáles has the left and suffers a tackle. Next, Advíncula crosses from the right and Ryan goes up to make the final save.

11′ Atkinson, Australia’s right-back. Foul committed in Cueva.

10′ Leckie manages the ball in an individual play on the left, but is tackled as he approaches the area. Gallese takes possession of the ball.

6′ Hrustić receives a pass from Mooy at the edge of the area, is surrounded by the marking and Duke takes a chance, but misses the target.

3′ Carrillo advances to the right and crosses. Lapadula heads the first post and the ball goes over the goal.

2′ After Wright’s long throw from the defending field, Zambrano couldn’t get away, Duke had the leftovers and took a risk from outside the area, but missed the target.

The decisive game begins in Qatar!

The ball will roll in moments.

National anthems of Australia and Peru running.

Refereeing and players from both teams on the pitch.

After several steps with different selections, the Australia secured a place in the third and decisive phase of the asian qualifiers. After being in third place in Group B, they faced a play-off in the Asian confederation against the third place in Group A, the United Arab Emirates. After winning, he secured a spot in the intercontinental play-off, the last stage before the Cup. On the other hand, the South American qualifiers are played in turn and return between all the teams and the Peru placed fifth at the end of the qualifiers.