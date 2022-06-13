Australia vs Peru LIVE (0-0) | 06/13/2022

replacement in australia
119′ Behich leaves and Goodwin enters.
Felt
116′ Behich, left-back for Australia. Player feels cramps and lies on the lawn.
Substitution in Peru
115′ Cueva leaves and Alex Valera enters.
Felt
112′ Cueva, midfielder from Peru. Player feels cramps and receives medical attention on the lawn.
Tapia moves away from the area
111′ Hrustić takes a free-kick from the left with a cross in the area and Tapia takes the risk away.
missed the target
109′ Karačić kicks in from the right side of the area, Irvine props and Awer Mabil finishes wide.
UUUUUUUUUUUUUUUHHHHHHHHHHHHH
107′ Avincula risks a shot from outside the area and the ball goes over Matthew Ryan’s goal.
On the beam
106′ Trauco crosses from the left, Edison Flores comes up well and heads it. The ball hits the post, Irvine tries to clear it, but hits Lapadula. Aquino keeps the leftovers, applies a beautiful hat to the area and finishes on top.
Outside
105′ Edison Flores wins dispute on the left, avoids the ball out and rolls to Cueva. Half kicks with his left foot and the ball goes out.
restart
Ball in play for the second stage of overtime. Last 15 minutes of ball in play. Will we have a goal?
Break
End of the first half of overtime.
Felt
103′ Awer Mabil, forward for Australia. Player feels pain after being stepped on.
Yellow
101′ Edison Flores, Peru midfielder. Foul committed by Boyle.
Ryan defends
98′ Edison Flores receives a pass on the right side of the central aisle, turns and shoots hard from outside the area. Matthew Ryan saves without rebounding.
defensive cut
96′ Zambrano receives from Advíncula on the right and crosses. Tapia propels in, Lapadula tries to complete the throw, but Mooy wards off the danger.
Movement on both sides
95′ Cueva makes a good individual move down the left, but is tackled by Karačić. Full-back tables with Hrustić and crosses towards the area, but Callens removes the danger.
Start
Overtime begins in Qatar.
replacement in australia
Kye Rowles leaves and Fran Karačić enters.
Final
Game over in regulation time. Let’s go to overtime.
Outside
90+3′ Trauco receives a pass from Cueva in the left corner of the penalty area and tries to cover the goalkeeper Ryan, but misses by a lot.
defensive cut
90′ Links the table with Cueva on the right, crosses low from the bottom line and Irvine clears the danger.
addition
90′ Three minutes to go.
Australia pressure
87′ Awer Mabil receives space on the left and rolls low. Hrustić hits low and Gallese lands in his left corner to make a save. Best chance in the game.
replacement in australia
86′ Leckie leaves and Maclaren enters.
Felt
85′ Cueva, midfielder from Peru. He feels pain in his calf and receives medical attention on the lawn.
UUUUUUUUUUUUUHHHHHHHHHHHHH
84′ Belich makes a beautiful individual move as he brings the ball from the left to midfield and hits from the edge of the area. The ball passes close to the goal. Australia improves in the final stretch of the game.
defensive cut
83′ Mabil crosses from the left, Boyle fails to complete and the Peru defense takes the ball out of the box.
Gallese safe
81′ Mooy pulls up the middle for Awer Mabil in the area, but Gallese comes out of the goal and goes up to take the ball.
In the hands of the goalkeeper
80′ Mooy takes a free-kick from the right in the middle and Gallese makes a smooth save. It was the first shot in the direction of the goal of the match, which says a lot about how the game is going.
Substitution in Peru
79′ Sergio Peña leaves and Pedro Aquino enters.
Block
72′ Cueva advances down the left and opens with Edison Flores. Half kicks and Irvine blocks.
replacement in australia
68′ Out Mitchell Duke and in Awer Mabil.
Outside
68′ Cueva drives the ball down the left side, enters the area and hits the outside of the net.
Outside
65′ Trauco takes a free-kick from the left and Rowles makes the partial cut. Sergio Peña is left with the remainder outside the area and finishes, but doesn’t hit the direction.
Substitution in Peru
65′ Carrillo leaves and Edison Flores enters.
Takes away the Australian defense
62′ Carrillo crosses from the right, Ryan passes and Boyle makes the cut.
take out the goalkeeper
56′ Mooy swings in a corner from the left and Gallese jumps out of the way with a punch to the ball.
Outside
52′ Mooy takes a risk from the edge of the area and shoots poorly, without danger to the goal defended by Gallese.
not worth
50′ After a good move from the right with Advíncula, the side crosses in the area, Christofer Gonzáles can’t control it and Lapadula commits an attack foul on the goalkeeper Ryan, who keeps the ball.
defensive cut
48′ Lapadula is triggered in the middle of the area, but he gets in the way and can’t finish.
restart
The second half begins.
Return
Athletes back on the field.
Break
End of the first half.
defensive cut
45′ Carrillo again advances to the right and crosses. Mooy does the partial cut.
addition
45′ One minute to the end of the first half.
take the back
44′ Advíncula receives a pass from Carrillo on the right, wins a dispute with Behich and crosses. Australia’s defense departs.
Stopped
43′ Mooy takes a free-kick from the left with a cross in the area, Leckie trips and Wright gets a free kick at the second post, but decides to cross. Arbitration pleads offside and bid is annulled.
Wrong direction
39′ Boyle crosses from the right towards the area, Irvine has space and a bad header, without danger to the goal defended by Gallese.
Panorama
35′ Very weak game. Australia adopts a more cautious stance and tries to get to the attack in quick plays. On the other hand, Peru has more possession of the ball, but misses more passes and cannot finish.
locked
27′ Lapadula receives a pass from Cueva, turns and shoots, but the Australian defense blocks the shot.
Outside
15′ Mooy swings in a corner from the right with a cross into the center of the box. Irvine comes up well, but heads over the goal.
hold the goalkeeper
12′ Trauco takes a free-kick from the left with a cross in the area, the Australian defense makes the partial cut, Christofer Gonzáles has the left and suffers a tackle. Next, Advíncula crosses from the right and Ryan goes up to make the final save.
Yellow
11′ Atkinson, Australia’s right-back. Foul committed in Cueva.
useless advance
10′ Leckie manages the ball in an individual play on the left, but is tackled as he approaches the area. Gallese takes possession of the ball.
Outside
6′ Hrustić receives a pass from Mooy at the edge of the area, is surrounded by the marking and Duke takes a chance, but misses the target.
Peru responds
3′ Carrillo advances to the right and crosses. Lapadula heads the first post and the ball goes over the goal.
Australia attacks
2′ After Wright’s long throw from the defending field, Zambrano couldn’t get away, Duke had the leftovers and took a risk from outside the area, but missed the target.
Start
The decisive game begins in Qatar!
All ready
The ball will roll in moments.
uniforms
Turn up the sound, DJ! ♪♫
National anthems of Australia and Peru running.
Prohibited
Refereeing and players from both teams on the pitch.
video refereeing
field refereeing
Peru reserves
Australia bookings
Peru lineup
Australia lineup
Defined teams
Peru’s Campaign in the South American Qualifiers
Australia’s Asian Qualifiers Campaign
How are Australia and Peru in the repechage?
After several steps with different selections, the Australia secured a place in the third and decisive phase of the asian qualifiers. After being in third place in Group B, they faced a play-off in the Asian confederation against the third place in Group A, the United Arab Emirates. After winning, he secured a spot in the intercontinental play-off, the last stage before the Cup. On the other hand, the South American qualifiers are played in turn and return between all the teams and the Peru placed fifth at the end of the qualifiers.
Good afternoon
Decision day! We will meet the penultimate ranked FIFA World Cup 2022. Track all game moves between Australia vs Peru live online here at VAVEL Brasil. The match is valid for the intercontinental repechage and will be played in the Ahmad bin Ali Stadiumin Al Rayyan, Qatar, starting at 3 pm this Monday (13).
