Back to the Prom star Rebel Wilson had never been in love before a lesbian relationship, reveals friend

Recently, the actress Rebel Wilson surprised fans by taking on his new romance with the stylist and lawyer Ramona Agruma. the movie star back to promconfessed that he found his own ”Disney princess”.

At 42, Rebel had never really fallen in love with anyone; so says his best friend, the actor and singer Hugh Sheridan. Proud, he reveals that he was responsible for bringing the new couple together.

”I had been introducing Rebel to many people and Ramona to so many others. I’m a bit of a cupid in my spare time, but both Rebel and Ramona have always been very difficult missions. I was in New York, I had just broken up with my ex, and Rebel said to me, ‘I can’t imagine your sadness. I’ve never actually been in love,” she said.

After the revelation, he decided that her friend needed to find someone to make her heart race and the first person she thought of was Ramona.

”I think for such a successful woman you need a very strong man by her side, but I thought a successful woman with another successful woman would be even better,” he said.

Friend was responsible for dating

Hugh also says that after the idea, he decided to put the two in contact and after a first meeting, they fell in love.

“So I spoke to her, they talked for a week and Rebel went to meet her in person and they’ve been together ever since,” he revealed.

Rebel decided to tell the news to his fans and made a post on his social networks. In the caption, accompanying the photo of the two of them face to face, she claims to have found what she was looking for so much.

”I thought I was looking for a Disney Prince… But maybe what I needed all this time was a Disney Princess,” he wrote.

Before Ramona, the star lived a relationship with the Australian tennis player Matt Reid, however, they did not stay together for long.

After the revelation, she received a lot of affection from her fans and colleagues, among them, the actress Anna Kendrickgives Twilight Sagawho reacted to the news.

”I love you two like crazy,” he posted.

About the new phase, Rebel confirmed that he never felt so good, and that being in a healthy relationship, made everything much lighter.

In addition to owning a clothing brand, the new girlfriend is also an ambassador for a jewelry brand.

