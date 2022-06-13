Bandits from Pará head drug trafficking areas in Rio

Bandits from outside Rio have not been settling in the state just to hide, but are already beginning to take up roles in the local drug trade. A drug dealer from Pará, in the North Region, is suspected of running the sale of drugs in two neighborhoods in Itaboraí, in the Metropolitan Region of Rio, with the help of two fellow countrymen. An investigation by the Rio de Janeiro Civil Police points to Leonardo Costa Araújo, Léo 41, as the person responsible for trafficking in Porto das Caixas and Visconde, locations that until last year were dominated by the militia. Léo is accused of being the head of the biggest criminal faction in Rio de Janeiro and is considered a fugitive in his home state.

The criminal is based in Vila Cruzeiro, in Complexo da Penha, from where he commands the traffic in the neighborhoods of Itaboraí and also in Bengui, in Belém. On May 23 this year, a police operation in Vila Cruzeiro left 23 dead, including three from Pará.

Migration comes since 2018

wanted. Bandits from Pará are involved in trafficking in Rio Photo: Reproduction / Agência O Globo

According to the investigations, Léo gained control of the Itaboraí neighborhoods from drug traffickers Wilton Carlos Quintanilha, known as Abelha, and Edgar Alves de Andrade, known as Doca, members of the top of the largest criminal faction in Rio. The investigation seeks to determine what motivated this concession of criminals to Pará.

Investigations by the Civil Police of Rio and Pará have already detected the migration of traffickers from the northern state of the country to Rio at least since 2018, with an intensification in the last two years. This was the first time, however, that a person from Pará was in charge of trafficking in Rio de Janeiro. Léo arrived in Rio about two years ago to escape the Pará authorities.

Currently, according to information from the Civil Police of Pará, the leadership of the faction in the state is hidden in favelas in Rio. In addition to Léo, Anderson Souza Santos, Latrol, David Palheta Pinheiro, Bolacha and Oriscarmo Rodrigues Rocha, Ouri, are in Rio. The four occupy the highest positions in the criminal organization. Investigators believe they are all using false identities.

According to investigations by the Civil Police of Rio, Latrol and Bolacha are Léo 41’s main accomplices and assist him in commanding drug trafficking in Itaboraí. All are based in Complexo da Penha, but recently, after the operation with 23 dead in the community, they had to take refuge in Rocinha, in the South Zone of Rio. One of the justifications for the action was precisely the presence of bandits from outside the state in Vila Cruzeiro, which disturbed the local traffic.

One of those killed in the operation is Mauri Edson Vulcão Costa, known as Déo, a member of the high command of the Rio de Janeiro criminal faction in the cities of Belém and Abaetetuba, in Pará. He has been named responsible for recent orders to execute public officials in his state in recent months.

In Porto das Caixas and Visconde, in addition to the command being in the hands of people from Pará, 10 to 15 drug dealers who operate in the neighborhoods are also from the state of the North. Traffic took over the neighborhoods in May 2021, after the arrest of militiamen who worked in the region. The criminals used Complexo do Salgueiro as a base, where there is also information on the presence of people from Pará. In a BOPE operation in November last year, Jhonata Klando Pacheco Sodré, 28, was killed in the community. He was from Pará.

In Pará, Léo 41 commands drug trafficking in the Bengui neighborhood, in Belém. Last year, “Fantástico” published a conversation in which a PM official was negotiating with Léo to end attacks against police officers in Pará. The lieutenant colonel spoke to the drug dealer, who was already on the run, through a prisoner’s cell phone, from inside a prison unit in Pará.

Contacts in prisons

According to intelligence sources in Pará, Rio’s largest criminal faction strengthened in the North about six years ago, under the command of drug trafficker Alberto Bararuá de Alcântara, known as Beto Bararuá, who was imprisoned in a federal unit. In prison, he had contact with criminals from different parts of Brazil. He managed to recruit several comparsas and, currently, the carioca gang is the strongest in the northern state.

Investigations show that the most common is that people from Pará seek Rio only to hide in the favelas. They also take advantage of the opportunity to pay fees to local traffickers, negotiate with the Cariocas for drugs along the Solimões River route and, in return, send weapons to their homeland.

In March of this year, a woman from Pará was arrested by DRE police with a .50 caliber machine gun in her luggage. Ana Carolina Ferreira Trindade, 24, was on a bus bound for the city of Belém. According to the specialist’s investigations, she acquired the weapons in Complexo da Penha. Ana is the wife of Hemerson Gernan Gouveia da Silva, also a member of the faction.