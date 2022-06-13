Banned from the Oscars after slap, Will Smith should return to theaters in super-production sequel

Will Smith’s slap on Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars is still a subject, even nearly three months after the controversy.

Away from the media since then, Smith would be planning his return to theaters in style, with the follow-up to the hit “I Am Legend”.

According to a source close to the production, the script of the super production continues to mention the character of Smith, who until now remains in the film.

“The concept has yet to be approved by Warner Brothers, but there is no indication that Will will not be in the project,” the source told The Sun.

In addition to returning as the protagonist, Smith is also a producer on the feature, with his production company in charge.

“The reality is that Will will make his return at some point, and it will be up to which studio gives him the chance. Negative public sentiments have certainly been dampened in recent weeks as the world has moved on, thanks to stories like the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard”, opined the source, who has not been identified.

Still according to the person connected to the production, Will decided to seek treatment after the controversy: “After the backlash, the actor is undergoing treatmentWill is in therapy and taking a break from the spotlight. with a great project, as well as Robert Downey Jr., Mel Gibsn, Drew Barrymore and Winona Ryder”.

However, Smith’s return should still be delayed, as the film has not even started shooting. “In two years, things could be very different, and Will could be back on screen.”

“Eu Sou a Lenda” was released in 2007 and raised about US$ 585 million, or R$ 2.9 billion at the current price. The sequel’s story still doesn’t have great details, but it should show the scientist played by Will Smith in search of a cure for the zombies that took over the world.





Smith is banned from the Oscars for 10 years and lost several projects after the controversy at the movie awards.