Battle for control of Ukraine’s Donbass region is in its final moments

247 – The fight between Ukrainian Russians this beginning of the week is for every meter of the strategic city of Severodonetsk, reports Reuters, referring to a speech by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky.

Russian forces took most of Severodonetsk, in one of the toughest battles since the start of the special military operation on 24 February. Victory in the city increases the chances of conquering the entire Donbass region in the east of the country.

“The main tactical objective of the occupiers has not changed: they are putting pressure on Severodonetsk, severe fighting is taking place there – literally every meter,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly video speech on Sunday, Reuters reports. .

Lugansk provincial governor Serhiy Gaidai said Ukrainian and Russian forces were still fighting street by street in Severodonetsk on Sunday.

Russian forces have taken most of the city, but Ukrainian troops remain in control of an industrial area and the Azot chemical factory, where hundreds of civilians are sheltering.

“About 500 civilians remain on the grounds of the Azot factory in Severodonetsk, 40 of them are children. Sometimes the military manages to evacuate someone,” Gaidai said.

In Pokrovsk, southwest of Severodonetsk, women, children and elderly people, some in wheelchairs, boarded the only train that evacuates people on Saturday, at the start of a long journey out of the conflict zone. The destination is the city of Lviv, close to the Polish border.

The fall of Severodonetsk, in the last pocket of Ukrainian land in the strategic Luhansk region, represents a big step for Russia to achieve one of the goals of its special military operation: total control of the Donbass region.

On Sunday, the Ukrainian staff said on Facebook that General Valeriy Zaluzhny, head of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, had spoken with General Mark Milley, the top US military officer, and reiterated a call for more heavy artillery systems.

