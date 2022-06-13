Bear is spotted bathing with a toy bear in the forest – Metro World News Brasil

Last year, Tamarack was rescued from a wildfire zone in Northern California, United States. The orphaned bear cub’s paws were burned in the fire. Information is from The Dodo portal.

The bear underwent treatment to heal his injuries at a wildlife care facility. To the surprise of rescuers, the animal was able to return to the wild.

After the scare he went through, Tamarack is still alive and well. Since his last escape, wildlife enthusiast Toogee Sielsch has captured the bear on trail cameras placed throughout the forest near his home.

The camera shot

Recently, one of the cameras installed by Sielsch caught Tamarack bathing in a large puddle in a certain region of the forest. However, the animal was not alone. In his company, there was a toy bear found by him – which he probably found around and already befriended.

No one knows where the toy bear acquired by Tamarack came from, yet the bear seemed to have made a new best friend. Sielsch marveled at what he saw.

“I thought it was an almost perfect example of the play of not just young black bears, but all of them,” Sielsch told The Dodo.

That bear record certainly became the deserved plot twist, as the animal went through a difficult situation the previous year, and it could have cost him his life. Happy and with a new friend, Tamarack is living a deserved scenario, a happy scenario.

“I’m delighted to see his progress against all odds as the orphaned puppy and healer of the year, now one year old,” said Sielsch. “It shows how tenacious wildlife is when it comes to survival.”