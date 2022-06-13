Benfica confirms sale of Darwin Núñez to European giant

Striker Darwin Núñez is no longer a Benfica player. In a statement posted on social media, the Portuguese team announced the sale of the Uruguayan to Liverpool, from England. After weeks of negotiation, the Reds finally agreed on the player’s arrival.

In the note released by the Portuguese club, the Benfica informs that Liverpool will pay 75 million euros (R$400 million), with the possibility of the deal reaching 100 million euros (R$533 million).

“Sport Lisboa e Benfica informs that it has reached an agreement with Liverpool FC for the sale of all the rights of the player Darwin Núñez for the amount of 75 million euros. The agreement provides for the payment of a variable remuneration, so the total amount of the disposal could reach the amount of 100 million euros. It is further informed that the aforementioned agreement is dependent on the signing of a sports employment contract between the player and Liverpool FC”, informed the Benfica club.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the deal with Liverpool is practically closed, depending only on bureaucratic details. Núñez’s contract with the Reds will run until June 2028.

Nunez and Benfica

Darwin Núñez is 22 years old and was revealed in the youth categories of Peñarol, from Uruguay. The striker arrived in European football in 2019 to play for Almería, from Spain. The following year he went to Benfica. In all, with the Benfica shirt, he played 84 times. He scored 47 goals and distributed 16 assists.