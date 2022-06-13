Bia Haddad beats Riske on grass in Nottingham and wins 1st career WTA 250

Bia Haddad Maia won the biggest title of his career this Sunday morning. The Brazilian made history by beating the American Alison Riskenumber 40 in the world, for 2 sets to 1 and conquered the Nottingham WTA 250, in England. This is the first title in the career of the Brazilian, who becomes the first tennis player in the country to win a title on the circuit since Teliana Pereirain 2015. The partials of the match were 6/4, 1/6 and 6/3.

Bia is also the first Brazilian to win a title on grass in the open era, after Maria Esther Buenoin 1968. The tennis player shows that she will arrive strong for the dispute of the WTA in Birmingham and also for the disputes in Wimbledon. Number 48 in the ranking, the Brazilian will enter the Top 40 with the title.

“It’s amazing, I never expected so many people cheering for me here. Thank you so much for making this day so special. That’s tennis, especially on grass everything changes so fast. Riske is a great player, she made the game difficult, I stayed focused Tennis is like that, so I’m very happy because I competed with myself and won this trophy”, said the tennis player, who made her second career final this Sunday, after being runner-up in Seoul, in 2017.

“I never imagined that my first title would be on grass, I gave 100% on every point. I am very happy and Nottingham will be kept in my heart. I have one more game today, I will play in the doubles and try to do well in the next competitions to close the season.” grass,” he added.

Bia Haddad was superior to open 1-0 in the first set. Very focused, the Brazilian had good chances to open an even more relaxed advantage, but the dispute was closed with a partial of 6/4. After Bia missed the chance to open 4 to 1 by very little, the two tennis players confirmed their services until the end of the set.

In the second set, Riske scored four straight points to quickly confirm the first game. Bia Haddad had several chances to equalize, but did not confirm the break-points she had and the opponent opened 2 to 0. In the next game, Bia took advantage, but the dispute went once again to the break-point and Riske was saved, opening 3 to 0.

The tennis player from São Paulo continued to miss a lot in the second set and saw the American open 5-0. Bia even played well and won the next game, but Riske scored a 0/40 to close the set at 6-1 and tie the disputes.

Bia returned to the game in the first game of the last set, confirmed the service, but Riske tied in the next game and got the comeback by breaking Bia’s service, 2 to 1. With Riske’s hesitations, Bia took the opportunity to tie in the next game and easily turn to 3-2.

With the game 3 to 3, Bia managed to win a decisive game to make it 4 to 3, in an exciting duel. The Brazilian still opened up the lead to 5-3 by breaking Riske’s serve. With accurate serves to confirm the title, Bia showed all her strength to confirm the biggest title of her career.

Bia Haddad Maia will still play in the doubles final alongside China’s Zhang Shuai early this Sunday afternoon. They will face American Caroline Dolehide and Romanian Monica Nicuslescu.

MEDVEDEV IS SURPRISED IN THE FINAL

At the tournament in Hertogenbosch, in Holland, we had such a surprise this Sunday morning. Russian Daniil Medvedev, number two in the ATP rankings, was defeated in the final by 2 sets to 0 by Dutchman Tim Van Rijthoven, number 205 in the ATP. The Dutch tennis player wins his first career title and becomes the lowest ranked athlete to be champion of the season.

Van Rijthoven took the lead, but the first set was very balanced and the home owner closed the 6-4 victory by confirming the last two games with some tranquility. From there, Medvedev disappeared from the game in the following points and the second set ended 6-1 for Tim to confirm the title.

In women, we had another surprise. Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova, number 30 in the WTA ranking, beat Aryna Sabalenka, from Belarus, by 2 sets to 0 to take the title. The number six in the ranking lost the game with partials of 7/5 and 6/0.